Turmp is shut down at the G7 Conference before he can embarrass America and our allies any further. THANKS, REPUBLICANS!

"Trump sounds old, feeble, and not in control of his faculties. And it is obvious to the rest of the world."

https://bsky.app/profile/laurachapin.bsky.social/post/3lrqmfcinvs2b

6 replies
'Very insulted': Trump tells G7 members they've hurt Putin's feelings

"Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in. And I would say that that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in, and you wouldn't have a war right now if Trump were president four years ago.

"But it didn't work out that way. But it used to be the G8, and now it's, I guess, what's that? Nine years ago, eight years ago, it switched over. They threw Russia out, which I claimed was a very big mistake, even though I wasn't in politics. And I was very loud about it. It was a mistake in that you spent so much time talking about Russia, and he's no longer at the table, so it makes life more complicated. But you wouldn't have had the war. And other than that, I think we're going to accomplish a lot."

"Putin speaks to me; he doesn't speak to anybody else. He doesn't want to talk because he was very insulted when he got thrown out of the G8, as I would be, as you would be, as anybody would be. He was very insulted.

"And, I mean, he was thrown out by Trudeau, who convinced one or two people along with Obama. He was thrown out. And he's not a happy person about it, I can tell you that. He basically doesn't even speak to the people that threw him out. And I agree with him."

https://www.rawstory.com/trump-putin-ukraine-ceasefire/

12 replies
