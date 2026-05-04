It is Monday and we need to gird our loins for the week ahead in our never-ending nightmare that is the Boston Red Sox season so far our once-proud nation flushing itself down the toilet. And the news is so depressing, from whatever depredations are being currently visited upon us by Donald Trump, to the hantavirus currently running through a cruise ship parked off Cape Verde.

Just how we wanted to start off our Monday: reading about a plague that causes people to suffer from fever, vomiting, diarrhea, respiratory failure and a drawn-out, miserable death. Also, the hantavirus.

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The silver lining is that even some of the world’s dumbest people (Trump voters) are finally noticing that the guy really, really sucks. And even The New York Times is noticing that those people are noticing! Truly, we are through the looking glass.

It is nice to wake up to headlines telling us that Trump’s disapproval rating has reached a record high, as the latest poll from the Washington Post/ABC/Ipsos has found. Currently, 62 percent of voters think he sucks at his job, and they don’t think much about his handling of specific issues, either:

Wow, 76 percent disapprove of his handling of the cost of living in the United States and 72 percent disapprove of his handling of inflation. Remember how costs were going to “start coming down on Day One”? Those were fun times, back in 2024, when we were young and carefree, and we could buy a couple of apples and a jar of peanut butter for less than twenty bucks.

The rest of the poll pretty much mirrors what one would expect. Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how he’s dealing with Iran. It turns out that people tend to notice when filling up the Tahoe costs $200. They also notice when tourists from even the friendliest of our allies, such as Canada, stop visiting the United States because they now hate us. And they really notice when they are scraping the bottom of their bank accounts to pay their taxes while billionaires in California are freaking the fuck out at the idea that they might have to pay a little more.

Poor Sergey Brin. His net worth might go from roughly $273 billion to roughly $259.5 billion! Or it would have, if California passes a one-time 5 percent wealth tax on billionaires, and he hadn’t dodged it by moving to Nevada.

Trump is even underwater on his strongest issues of immigration and securing the southern border by building a giant, unnecessary 2,000-mile-long wall along it. Almost 60 percent of people disapprove of how he is handling of immigration. It turns out that people also notice when you start disappearing their neighbors/co-workers/nannies into prison camps for months at a time before dumping them in countries where they have never been and don’t speak the language.

On CNN, Harry Enten had a deeper dive showing that among other things, Trump’s approval has dropped 38 percent among GOP-leaning independents just since the election, which was a mere 18 very, very, very long months ago. And that is dragging down congressional Republicans’ midterm chances by what’s technically known in polling as “a metric fuckton.”

A few weeks ago, Trump took solace in Harry Enten telling him that 100 percent of hardcore MAGA voters still love him. He’s going to like this less.

Meanwhile, Pew has Trump’s approval rating even lower. Whereas the Ipsos poll has it at 37 percent, Pew has it at 34 percent. As for particular issues, Pew has him underwater on ... let’s see ... everything:

We didn’t think it was actually possible. We thought John Rodgers’s identification of a “Crazification Factor” of 27 percent of the public who would stick with a politician, no matter how insane, dumb, reckless and terrible he ever gets, was likely correct. We might have even set it at a higher percentage. But we didn’t think we’d ever come across a politician who could prove it almost on the dot.

But Trump’s approval numbers on everything are sinking down to that magical 27 percent. He may be about to prove the hunch that the Crazification Factor is right on. That’s just wild.

But Wonkette, we can already hear you saying. So what? MAGA still loves him. Congressional Republicans are still sticking with him. No one is stopping him from turning the White House, and indeed all of Washington, DC, from a stately, small-r republican landscape into a gaudy monstrosity that even Middle Eastern sheikhs might find overdone. Gerrymandering, particularly in Southern states that the Supreme Court is helping pretend racism ended in 1965, could help the GOP keep control of Congress even if it is losing tons voters because of Trump. Plus, as he further suffers narcissistic injury because of how much everyone in the world hates him, who knows how he might lash out at his enemies. How does any of this qualify as Nice Time?

We hear you. And all that is correct, though we still like Democrats’ odds for grabbing back at least the House and possibly the Senate in November.

But sometimes it is nice, when your enemy is shooting himself in the foot over and over and over, to simply revel in how much he sucks. So we are calling this a Nice Time and soaring into the rest of the week on its wings.

OPEN THREAD.

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[WaPo / Pew]

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