Wonkette

Wonkette

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
39m

My cake redistribution skills have failed me.

I had Mr Cakes drop some cake round to our new neighbours earlier, before he headed off to his martial arts class (to which he also took some cake).

About an hour later there was a knock on the door. It was our new neighbour, who had come round to enthuse about how delicious the cake was and thank us by giving us all a slice of her daughter's birthday cake. Cake redistributed : 2 slices. Cake gain: 3 slice.

Then, Mr Cakes comes home from his martial arts class with a red driver cake his sensei had bought for him. Cake redistributed: 1 slice. Cake gained: 1 whole cake.

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
35m

The aforementioned cake. Made by Cakes Jr, with no more than verbal instruction from myself, and that was from a comfy seat in the next room, so I had no idea whether she was following my instructions correctly or not.

https://substack.com/@cakeswelike/note/c-253607875?r=2kno7c

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