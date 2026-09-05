Wonkette

Wonkette

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Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
2h

I really so love that in so-called red states like Kansas and Missouri, even they say "Nope, fuck that, thank you very much" when the Repubs try to take away their rights.

Kansas women said "We want abortion." Missouri said, "Fuck it, give errybody vote."

That's the spirit!

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GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
2hEdited

The Voting Rights Act had a bunch of Southern states under Federal supervision, because of a history of egregious inequality and voter suppression. Then SCOTUS decided, well, it was a long time ago that they weren't letting Black people vote at all, and systematic racism doesn't exist, so why not just scrub all that? It was no time at all before those same states were enacting voting laws that were racist in inspiration and effect. Thanks, John Roberts. That's part of your legacy that you profess to be concerned about.

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