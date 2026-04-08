Wonkette

Wonkette

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Flashman's avatar
Flashman
1h

Ahem, correction please! Wisconsin is NOT the "land of lakes." Wisconsin is the "land of cheese" and "land of stay off the roads Friday nights." Minnesota is the Land o' Lakes. A full retraction and apology is hereby demanded, and the Authorities will investigate Wonkette for this absolute fabrication!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter!

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Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
1h

OT, but I just saw a pundit saying it wasn’t really useful for Democrats to try impeachment when they will fail, and all the “duly elected “ stuff…but here when even minor public officials have a criminal charge or something, there’s HUGE outrage until they get ousted. No “well, that’s the people’s choice!” Not even “let’s see how the charges play out!”

No—people want them out.

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