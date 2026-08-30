Original art created by Wonkette reader Rosy Red ASS.

We are starting out today’s Nice Times with a woman who feels the same way I do about sharing positive things. Known as That Good News Girl, Jenn started posting happy news stories on social media in 2023.

“I was sick at home, stuck in my bedroom, in early 2023, feeling pretty lousy and down in the dumps,” Jenn told BuzzFeed. “I couldn’t even remember the last time I’d smiled, and it seemed like absolutely nothing good was happening in the world …but I knew that couldn’t be true. After just a handful of videos, one suddenly took off and got over 100,000 views! “As it turns out, there are a lot of people out there looking for things to smile about. I decided then and there that I wasn’t going to stop.”

Let’s talk toilets!

Diana Yousef is a creative thinker and scientist who was focused on solving sanitation issues in developing countries. She designed a way to evaporate 95 percent of the water from human waste, calling it “shrink wrap for crap.” As she gathered a team and received her first funding check, extra challenges threatened her dream after her team separated, and she discovered she was pregnant. But she didn’t give up and was lucky to meet Huda Elasaad, another smart woman who was working on the same issues that Diana was focused on. Access to safe sanitation would improve the lives of women and children in places where just relieving themselves could be dangerous.

Diana and Huda created that toilet, the iThrone.

Diana Yousef said of what drives her,

“As a mother of two young girls and a woman who had to fight really to have a place professionally, I want to show these girls that they can be brave that they can figure out their own path … Our economy does a terrible job of including amazing strong women and it costs all of us.”

Huda Elasaad adds this,

“I remember my very first day of my very first job as a process engineer at a sewage treatment plant in Kuwait and there was not a single female on site which meant no women’s bathrooms. So I was assigned one with a piece of paper and some tape and I’ve shown them now, because now I build my own toilet.”

Sesame Street and the Muppets are helping kids understand wild weather and conquering some of their fears around the increasing occurrences of devastating weather events. It is currently available on Netflix and PBS Kids but will be available on YouTube in September.

Sesame Street takes on extreme weather with new special, family resources. The new initiative comes as Sesame Workshop cites research showing children born in 2020 are projected to experience 2 to 7 times as many extreme weather events as those born in 1960.

I think it is a smart way to discuss the problems caused by climate change with young people even when some states’ education departments try to ignore it. Here is a clever commentary on how kids can teach the grown-ups.

One of my favorite YouTube follows is Bigdaddyleo (Leonardo Cepero), who inserts himself into other videos adding his own reactions to what is happening. But he is also a survivor who offers hope and inspiration. Most of his videos are just goofy dad joke humor, but at times he offers insight into his own struggles with mental health and overcoming difficult challenges.

Funny ad time, it’s also a real thing!

Outhorse Your Email was created by Inspired by Iceland and VisitIceland, the official tourism website. They did train Icelandic horses to walk across giant keyboards and yes you can get your own horse-typed email reply at this link.

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Nice Times from Wonkers!

From Chino Cherokee: “I had a heart procedure called an ablation. They go in through the groin and thread a catheter up to the heart. They detect where the problems are, then electronically zap the problem areas to get them to shut the fuck up and settle down. I FEEL GREAT! And everyone at the hospital was WONDERFUL! Especially the nurses. If you are a nurse, I LOVE YOU! I LOVE ALL NURSES!! Nurses should all get a huge raise.”

From Linda1961 aka Pollyanna: “One of the ladies who plays dominoes was able to come after about a month’s recuperation from a heart attack. She looked great, and still had her wonderful sense of humor. This lady is in her late 80s, and we were all so glad to see her.”

From Michael Bowen: “I had my aortic valve replaced, after I was discharged I went out with my better 5/8ths to one of the last German restaurants on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the Heidelberg Bar and Grill. Despite my cardiac surgeon's wishes, I had schweinhaxe with spaetzle and sauerkraut and we shared apricot crepes (palatschinken) for dessert. I had an Asbach Uralt (a German brandy that my mother used to love before she had me, and that I do as well) with dessert.”

From Sherry: “My nice thing was making chicken soup for Uncle Carl. I also got him chocolate which he enjoys. It’s nice to feed the elderly.”

From Stanta Knows: “My hematologist has now ruled out all the deadly reasons for my long term anemia - now it’s being treated as idiopathic (which means unknown, but sounds oddly Trump-related, right?) So I’m getting two iron infusions to try to get things more normal so I’m not passing out every few weeks, and I’m hoping to get enough energy to make it to the Holly and Paul Wonkmeet. And I’m still making apple/lemon curd cobbler.”

This week’s movie recommendation from the Movieboss is Bagdad Cafe, a wonderful little film about two strong women from different worlds who come together and create a forever bond. Available on Prime with subscription; free with ads on Xumo Play, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Fandango, and Plex.

We end with some kickass tunes from Carsie Blanton, she describes her music on her YouTube page as “hooks / chutzpah / revolutionary optimism.”

How awesome are these lyrics:

“I know I am but what are you?

Some fascist bootlick nazi tool?

A whiny boy with a tiny dick?

Or a dumbfuck rednеck backward hick?

Did I get it right? Have I peggеd you yet?

Maybe we don’t know who we ain’t met

Maybe nobody wins, but the already rich

If you’re a dumb redneck and I’m a commie bitch”

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