Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
41m

Even though it is lightly raining I took Xena Warrior Scooter out to the fishing pond to feed Gimothy the goose. I was lucky and found them right away and since most of the geese were in a different section of the park Gimothy was able to pig out harassment free.

I got a bit wet but discovered my scooter handles a little bit of rain just fine.

I just need to avoid puddles and heavy rain, the battery is enclosed on the bottom.

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
3h

There is more to life that the current political bullspit.

Peace all. 🖖

https://albellenchia.substack.com/p/onward-29e?r=7wk5d

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