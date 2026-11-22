Zulu (PBUH) painting commissioned by zuludaddy (seamonkey) , artist: Brad Kunkle Happy Birthday zd!

Wonkpetapalooza Nice Times!

We here at Wonkette love our pets, we share their stories and pictures and they’re part of the community. There is research that shows what we already know, looking at pictures of adorable critters is good for our brains and our bodies. Internet famous pets prove this time and time again. I am sure you can list a few famed internet kitties, like one of my favorites Maru, Guinness World Record holder, who crossed the Rainbow Bridge recently. We connect with these famous animals, and we connect even more so with our own batch of famed WonkPets.

Hell, the Wonkette mascot is a CAT! (Check out the new Wonkette Kitty designs, Le Chat Noir and Pride Kitten!)

Because they bring us such joy let’s celebrate them! (Be forewarned much squee incoming!)

Dash, the Llewellin Setter, on the banks of the Ohio River on a foggy autumn morning with his human Cheers Y'all.

L to R: Axl (not hidden this time) from 2Cats2Furious, Dot from Fluffopotamus, Miss G from BillEGoat.

It's Trix from Lucy Bea. I have met Trix and she is this adorable but not as furry. Oh, different Trix!

From kinthelbc long time lurker, it's Josie, Dean Martin, Cleopurrtra and Suzikew.

Brooklyn and Rocco from Wookiee Monster.

Irene from el duderino, RayRay from David Pope.

Opal, Ruby, and Wrigley, showing off their new kerchiefs made by Linda’s youngest daughter. From Linda1961.

Morpheus from oblivias. That middle pic is very Le Chat Noir!

Harry and Bear from ziggywiggy.

Thornton from Dok Zoom.

Nice People, Nice Times! (Times 2!)

Maren and David Douglass were in the hospital while David was going through cancer treatment when they got a notice from their doorbell cam. A young girl was sitting at the end of their driveway.

They realized she was waiting for the school bus. They decided to give her a place to sit after discovering that the end of their driveway had been designated as a school bus stop. They added a bench and a little sign to let her know the bench was for her.

When Penelope first saw the bench she was excited but uncertain, when she saw the sign, “School Bus Stop” she jumped for joy realizing it was meant for her and she’d no longer needed to sit on the ground waiting for her school bus. “Now I no longer have to worry about dirt and bugs,” Penelope wrote in her thank you note to the “Bench People.”

Maren added a “Little Free Library.”

The story even became a children’s book.

I am guessing many of you have seen these homegrown little libraries; many that I assume are just people hearing about build an adorable shelter and put your old books in it and they are just doing their own thing. Which is what makes it so special, it is basic yet can give so much, and anyone can do it. And it is not just for children, I found a fantastic photography book in one.

It is so wonderfully basic. It doesn’t replace our amazing local libraries but it does meet people where they live and has saved many books from ending up in landfills.

Save books. Share books.

When the smallest is the biggest.

Before Marilyn Hampton left work for the day as a school janitor she was asked to do one last task, spread out a rug before a meeting. That rug had something special written on it. It was the name of the new elementary school.

The Marilyn Hampton Elementary School.

She was honored after 39 years of service to the school district and her dedication to helping students thrive. Looking at the screenshot from the video, the smallest person in that picture is the biggest. When given the opportunity to positively influence the life of a child, Marilyn did much more than clean up after these kids. She bought school supplies, made sure no one went hungry and was always there to listen.

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Nice Times On Substack! Might as well jump!

Kitty Rescue Nice Times!

After a building collapse in Flatbush, Brooklyn, 13-year-old Zariah could only think of one thing, getting her cat Isaac out of what was left of the building and into her arms. The remaining structure was soon to be demolished. But Zariah kept showing up every day, reaching out for help. “And when I get him, he’s gonna be right by my side. And I kept coming back every single day because I want my cat.”

The city and a rescue group, Flatbush Cats, stepped up to do something. Isaac was found under a sink and brought out of the damaged building and returned to his family. Zariah never gave up and now Isaac is healthy and back where he belongs thanks to kind and courageous people. (Kleenex alert, this video had me in tears.)

He’s out because she fought.

My heart is beyond filled with hope, knowing that other people care like I do about pets. That they will put their lives on the line to bring one kitty home to their family. The Flatbush building collapse was horrifying, yet love persists.

Random Recommends!

It’s Noirvember, so I’m recommending one of the great classic noirs and my favorite Orson Welles joint, 1958’s Touch of Evil. Loosely based on Whit Masterson’s novel Badge of Evil, we follow Charlton Heston as Mexican (just ... go with it, Wonks) narcotics cop Miguel Vargas, who gets swept up in the investigation of a car bombing and runs afoul of Welles’ corpulent and corrupt police Captain Hank Quinlan. Dismissed on initial release, Touch of Evil has since been re-evaluated and praised for the performances of its cast (which includes Janet Leigh, Joseph Calleia, Dennis Weaver, and Marlene Freakin’ Dietrich), gripping story, and impressive cinematography (including one of the great “long takes”). If you can, seek out the 1998 re-edit (made in accordance with Welles’ original vision for the film). Available for free with ads on Tubi and PLEX; with subscription on Prime; $3.99 in the other places.

The title of today’s Nice Times references Marie Curie. The full quote is:

Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.

I just discovered Bettie Rage, “Your favorite nerdy goth mom.” and I am a bit infatuated. So this also qualifies as a favorite YouTube follow.

History + Goth + Amazing Woman Knowing Shit + Nerd + Knitting = Oh fuck yeah sign me up. You are gonna want to watch this video all the way to the end.

We finish with this lovely email I got from Niklet (Nice Times is international!):

Greetings from Down Under! I wanted to send this Nice Times music suggestion for all of you, the people of the United States of America. The stunning Blue Tsunami that swept the country less than two weeks ago felt to me like America was rediscovering its voice, and the perfect song to encapsulate that is John Farnham’s You’re the Voice:

(Please ignore the grammatical error in the title; my inner grammar nerd cringes every time!) The song was first released by Farnham in 1986; this live performance is from 1989. The lyrics are telling us that we have a voice, we can use it, and work together to make change, which to me feels like exactly what happened in your mid-term elections. John Farnham is incredibly loved here in Australia, where he is known as “The Voice” (for reasons I am sure will become apparent when you watch the video!) You’re the Voice has become an unofficial national anthem to Australians, and feels just as relevant today as it was on its release forty years ago.



Please give Harry a scratch between the ears (or under the chin; whichever he prefers!) from me.



All the best from South Australia,

-Niklet, on the rare occasion I make a non-allowed comment.

Please send Nice Times suggestions, personal nice times, pet pics (with names!), and original art to ziggywiggynicetimes@gmail.com. Thank you.

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After the credits bonus! The shit you can find on YouTube, I was at this show! I saw some amazing concerts in NYC during the mid ‘80s; I am pretty sure I saw Iggy’s penis at this concert although unsurprisingly it is not on the video.