Sourdough art by Alternative Dog. Mmmm you can almost smell it.

Jacmel is considered Haiti’s cultural capital and it was badly damaged in the earthquake of 2010. Since then it has been working to rebuild and improve the lives of those who call it home. One of the organizations helping in that effort is Cultural Capital Haiti, whose mission statement reads:

We are a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting grassroots projects in Haiti which address today’s urgent problems by building upon Haiti’s rich cultural traditions. In place of the failed model of outsiders coming in with “solutions”, we employ our extensive experience living and working in Haiti to identify, vet and fund Haitian-led initiatives which are already working to provide ecologically sustainable livelihoods, to improve the lives of women and girls, and to ensure that all children have access to the necessities of life.

CCH has partnered with the Lafon Women’s Association (AFL) to help women and girls in Lafon which sits on the outskirts of Jacmel. They created a women’s community center there that offers a variety of services and knowledge, offering a safe and empowering space that helps not just the women, elderly, and children of Lafon but the community as a whole.

A young woman in the video below shared her thoughts on Asosyasyon Fanm Lafon, or AFL.

AFL is a women’s group that is truly bad-ass. It helps women to see their own value, what they are worth to society. It helps them advance, if not economically, but intellectually. Ever since AFL came to Lafon, the area has evolved… We used to think negatively all the time, but now we’ve begun to think positively. We know that we are women and that our rights must be respected.

(Story contributed to Nice Times by Aileen)

Mercy Otis Warren. I had never heard of her till this story showed up in my inbox (thanks Ellen). Grabbing an expression from the beautiful young woman in the previous story, Mercy was truly bad-ass at a time when women were not listened to nor had their opinion valued. But she somehow found a way to have her voice heard during the American Revolution. She said this to John Adams (this sounds like snark to me, ONE OF US!):

I have my fears. Yet, notwithstanding the complicated difficulties that rise before us, there is no receding; and I should blush if in any instance the weak passions of my sex should damp the fortitude, the patriotism, and the manly resolution of yours.

The story within this story is from Wonker Ellen, and a lecture about Mercy Otis Warren that Ellen had attended in the Concord Public Library. “Toward the end, the moderator asked a woman in her 80s in the audience to stand up for a moment. She kind of shyly introduced herself as Mercy Warren, the original Mercy Otis Warren’s seventh-generation granddaughter.”

So yes this is an ad for a meat stick. And oh lord did I just type out “meat stick,” that is hard to accept, I am lesbian FFS. Did ziggy just make a dick joke?

But the ad is funny as fuck.

Gimothy the Goose! (Pronounced with a hard G.)

Before (Aug 20) and After (Sept. 15)

I first noticed this Canada goose at the Forest Hill fishing pond in East Cleveland, Ohio, in early August. The goose could not lift its head. I contacted local wildlife agencies who were unable to help, they told me the only option was for me to catch the goose and they would euthanize it. Canada (Canadian) geese are a federally protected species under the Migratory Bird Act of 1918. For now at least, no one tell Mango Mussolini about this story!

People feed them human food not understanding the harm they are causing. Gimothy has a condition called “wry neck or torticollis, a neurological condition in Canada geese that causes the neck and head to twist backward or tuck tightly against the body.” This is caused by nutrition issues or injury and Gimothy’s neck issue was most likely caused by well-meaning humans feeding the waterfowl stale bread, crackers, popcorn, etc. Those foods provide no nutrition and basically cause the birds to fill up on junk food.

Is it weird that I have a Gimothy shirt? Hell. No. Gimmy is a survivor, just like all of us.

You definitely want that hat, just $12.99 in the Wonkette Bazaar , suitable for any topic. Harry agrees.

There are acceptable foods if you want to help.

DON’T FEED GEESE OR DUCKS BREAD.

I have some affection for this goose, daily I bring a goose-specific food mixed with cracked corn. It seems to be helping. Geese can recognize humans and develop attachments. They are super smart and not a critter you want to fuck with, they don’t have teeth but instead have sharp ridges along their bills. Also they have a reputation for being assholes, but some are sweethearts. Anyone watching me deal with the geese might think I need my meds adjusted, as I raise my arms and hiss at the bullies, but I am just the Goose Boss.

BTW do not turn your back to an aggressive goose, look them in the eye, let them know you are unafraid, make yourself big. They should back down unless you are near a nesting area. If you are too close to a nest, sorry, you’re fucked, just hope someone records it for the ticky toks.

I have loved seeing how creative Wonkers are and even if I don’t show it as a header photo I still want to share some terrific art from the community.

Original art by innocent bystander. The gold frame adds a perfect touch!

Wonkers’ Nice Times

From Agatha Crispy: “I successfully sealed a gap in my foundation so no more rain trickling into my basement. Saved a lot of $$! Sore af, but worth it. Also! A close cousin who I love dearly is now in remission from a particularly nasty type of cancer. Fuck cancer!”

From PoDG follows the 92%: “Y’all, this new job seems to be going well. They really like me, and I don’t think I’m doing anything special. I’m mostly just thorough and organized.”

From Dusty Tomes: “I have only a week off between classes, but I’m on the Honor Roll of my college, and figured I’d submit that for a Nice Times. :) I also celebrated with a pair of piercings, my first two. One earlobe, and a septum ring.”

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Random Recommends !

A weekly section devoted to movies recommended by our very own Random.

Since this is the 60th anniversary of Star Trek, I’m going to recommend a personal fav of mine for the occasion.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

On the eve of peace between the Federation and the Klingons, Captain Kirk and the crew of the Starship Enterprise embark on one last adventure. An allegorical look at the end of the Cold War, The Undiscovered Country is one of Trek’s darkest entries and yet most hopeful, with a delightfully hammy and bombastic turn by Christopher Plummer as General Chang. Definitely in the Top 5 Trek Movies of All Time for me.

Available for free with ads on Pluto TV; with subscription on Paramount+ ; $3.99 in the usual places.

“Guess who’s coming to dinner.”

Klingons … the answer is Klingons.

The song connected to the title of today’s Nice Times? This one was easy.

I finish with a perfect Sunday morning jam, a song that would be a Wonker if songs could be Wonkers; Whiskey ‘Fore Breakfast. Some history of the song.

From Kyle O’Brien, “Filmed in the beautiful Czech Republic with some of our Czech bluegrass friends. It’s incredible how far this music travels into distant lands, only to sound roughly like how it does back home.”

Please send Nice Times suggestions, personal nice times and original art to ziggywiggynicetimes@gmail.com. It can be all levels of Nice Times! As you can see Nice Times is a community project, keep sending your suggestions, also be sure to include your screen name so I can give you credit! Thank you.

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