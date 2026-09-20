Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

The kitty I mentioned yesterday that I met in the park was in the same place today. First I put down some dry food, she came out of the bushes and started eating. Then I dumped out a can of wet food which she ate all of, then meowed at me for more wet food! This is a cat who knows people. She did return to the dry after realizing no more wet food was coming. Today at noon is a cross country race that is looping around the park, right past kitty's favorite spot. She will hide in the bushes. But I think maybe I can get her to trust me. Hopefully all the noisy people today won't scare her away. We are scheduled for thunderstorms at race time so that might chill the ruckus down.

I hope to get this kitty out of the park and somewhere safe, maybe with me, but at least get her spayed and find her home somewhere, if she isn't chipped.

The first thing would be a vet visit, I cannot bring her near Harry without insuring she is healthy.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-341624872?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
5 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
33m

I hope to make potato leek soup today. I need to go to the supermarket but I am waiting for a break in the rain.

Reply
Share
512 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture