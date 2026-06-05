Spencer Pratt draped in a Gucci blanket and holding a bottle of booze, with wife Heidi in an Hermes belt. Source: The Hills: New Beginnings

Spencer Pratt, the former Hills villain who is running for mayor of Los Angeles and may or may not be (Nithya Raman is gaining on him! Fingers crossed! Votes are still being counted!) facing Mayor Karen Bass in the November election, has been attracting both surprising and entirely unsurprising endorsements from celebs across the C-Z list spectrum.

Like how just the other day, Bill Maher was absolutely swooning over him, and that, I have to say, truly feels like the correct trajectory for Bill Maher. It feels appropriate to me that where he would ultimately land is telling the reality star formerly known as Fleshbeard “You’re a guy who knows his priorities, you know, in a general sense. I don’t think you’re wrong.”

It also feels appropriate that Pratt has won the shriveled, rotting heart of Gen Z white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who is looking forward to what he believes will be Pratt’s fascist reign over the City of Angels.

“There’s the Spencer Pratt election in Los Angeles, very exciting,” he said on a recent broadcast. “I really hope that Spencer Pratt makes the runoff and then becomes the mayor of LA. I love Los Angeles. See, this is the problem. I love these cities. I love LA. I love New York. I love Chicago. But what we really need is a fascist dictator to take over every one of these cities and murder all the criminals.”

You know, as gross as I find Spencer Pratt, I just don’t see him getting it together to be a fascist dictator. He has had, as far as I know, two jobs total: reality star and crystal salesman, and I would have to imagine that being a fascist dictator would require at least some degree of competency.

Also no! No one who is not an actual psychopath thinks that that is what “we” really need.

“Because these are the greatest cities in the world. They’re so rich, they have the best food, the best amenities, beautiful waterfront,” he said. “Think about how nice it could be. The problem is all these cities stink like weed and there’s too many homeless people and there’s too much graffiti and too much crime.”

Well, anything we can do to keep Nick Fuentes out of our cities. Especially since he has expressed a desire to use human beings for fuel.

“So we got to fix it up,” he said. “We got to make it better, you guys. Miami, New York, Chicago, LA, it can be so good, but we just need to put a lot of Black people in prison forever. We just have to find a final solution to the homeless problem. I don’t know, you know, we need to, we need more fuel, like that’s an idea.”

A final solution. I’m trying to find words, I’m really trying to find words on account of how having words is pretty much my whole job, but there are no words. Especially since he thinks he’s being cute.

“I don’t care who does it, Democrat, Republican, please just kill these people, please,” he whined. “Can you just please kill these people, like seriously? Because you go to Los Angeles and unless you’re in the West Side of the city, it’s just total anarchy. You go to downtown, you go to the Garment District and it’s like Zombieland. Please just kill these people, please.”

Yeah, I’m pretty certain that Fuentes himself is a whole lot more of a danger to society than any unhoused people he would be inconvenienced by seeing were he to set foot inside a city. After all, they are significantly more likely to be the victims of crimes than they are to perpetrate them, and he’s the one who’s out here calling for actual murder.

Bold thing for someone who has already inspired several mass murderers to do.

So, just to be clear: Nick Fuentes, a rabid white supremacist who really wants to see people get murdered, looks at Spencer Pratt and thinks “Yep! That’s the guy for me! That’s the guy who is going to give me the fascist dictatorship and mass murder of my dreams.”

What an endorsement!

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But here’s the thing. Some might say “Oh gee, it’s unfair to hold all of that against Spencer Pratt! It’s not like he knows the guy!” but there’s a reason why someone with such an abjectly cruel position on unhoused people (and everything else) would find him appealing. After all, Pratt spends a lot of time specifically dehumanizing unhoused people because he wants people to stop having empathy for them and instead see them as scary, dangerous criminals who are out to get them — the kind of rhetoric that ultimately inures people to rhetoric like Fuentes’s. Pratt has repeatedly claimed that they are all on “super meth,” which is not even a real thing. He claims that most of these people actually have homes but choose to live on the street, for funsies. You know, the usual things people who don’t want to have to feel bad for unhoused people say. I’m sure he’s got a great story about a time when he bought an unhoused person a sandwich and they totally rejected it, because they really just wanted money for their super meth (not because, you know, taking food from strangers is perhaps not a safe thing to do).

In a recent interview, he also accused them of just wanting to abuse animals:

“Well, they're not homeless. They're drug addicts. Most of these people are addicted to fentanyl and meth. This isn't Spencer making that up. There is places for all of these people to sleep in LA. No matter what anybody tells you, we have housing and shelter for everyone that's living on the street. They are choosing to be on the streets because they want to do drugs. They don't want rules. They don't want to listen. They want to have animals to abuse.”

They absolutely do not. Indeed, one reason why some may choose not to go to shelters is because they don’t want to abandon their pets.

Also, that is, in fact, “Spencer making that up” — only about 37 percent regularly use illicit drugs and alcohol, 50 percent haven’t used any illicit substances in at least six months, and 25 percent have never used at all, so his meth is not mething and his math is not mathing. That is not most, that is not even half. And it’s worth noting that a whole lot of these people are self-medicating because they have untreated mental illnesses or PTSD.

There are at least 46,000 unhoused people in LA and 16,000 beds available, so I think his math might be a little off here. There are often a lot of empty beds, but that actually has more to do with issues in the system the city has for keeping track of them — which sometimes lists beds that are empty as full or vice versa.



There are also entirely valid reasons people may choose not to go to the shelters — they fear their property is going to get stolen (which happens, a lot), there is a risk of physical violence, and a lot of these people have had really bad times in the shelters, unfortunately. There is also the fact that most shelters are not, in fact, usually equipped to care for drug addicts or those with severe mental health issues and we need more that are. Personally, I do not blame unhoused people for doing drugs or drinking when I’m not totally sure that I could do that sober. One study found that, rather than becoming houseless because they were already drug addicts, a quarter of unhoused people with drug or alcohol problems did not even have those problems before losing their houses.

These are the things people need to hear about the unhoused population, not Spencer Pratt’s bullshit, and certainly not Nick Fuentes’s.

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