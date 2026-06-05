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Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
2h

>>“I don’t care who does it, Democrat, Republican, please just kill these people, please,” he whined. “Can you just please kill these people, like seriously? Because you go to Los Angeles and unless you’re in the West Side of the city, it’s just total anarchy. You go to downtown, you go to the Garment District and it’s like Zombieland. Please just kill these people, please.”<<

Color me suspicious, but maybe Job 1 for the new LA mayor should be putting a 24 hour watch on Nick Fuentes on account of him actively, loudly, and publicly premeditating MURDERING other people.

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FukuiSanYesOta's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta
29mEdited

On Wednesday I went in to San Francisco. I passed through West Oakland, a common target of racists and wankers. There are a lot of unhoused people there.

I see tents and the fancy people have camper vans and shit. It's all around the port so you see vast acreage of shipping containers because it's fucking Oakland and a gateway from China and Japan and so on to the US rail network. With a real unhoused problem.

Also I see lots with what look like a bunch of Tuff Sheds in it, because charities try to help with this fucking problem. There's not enough money for everyone. These people don't want to be unhoused and they mostly aren't taking super meth or what the fuck ever made up bullshit people are saying. They are mostly Black though. That's a societal issue, not a fucking racial issue. More Black people are unhoused. Fuck you, Nick Fuentes. These aren't crims, these are the fucking disenfranchised. And it's a fucking stain on one of the richest states in the union.

eta: of course I'm just some fucking rich guy on BART going to SF and viewing this from an air conditioned train. Fuck me as well.

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