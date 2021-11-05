President Joe Biden is 78, which greatly concerns Nikki Haley because she can count and that’s hella old. Haley, who is not a doctor or a particular specialist in gerontology, expressed her concerns during an interview with David Brody.

NEW! @NikkiHaley tells me Joe Biden's mental state, "makes everyone nervous." She calls for mental health screening of all older politicians. "Let's face it: we've got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old. And that's not being disrespectful. That's a fact."

Brody wondered why the press wasn’t demanding Biden’s "mental health records.” (Yes, he’s also opposed to vaccine passports.) Haley suggested we not make this about a single decrepit old man but instead have a larger conversation that’s shockingly ageist.

HALEY: If you’re gonna have anyone above a certain age in a position of power, whether it’s the House, whether it’s the Senate, whether it’s vice president, you should have some sort of cognitive test.

For those of you, like Haley apparently, who haven’t read the Constitution, there is no age limit for elected office. There are age minimums, but those are clearly defined as opposed to Haley’s vague “above a certain age.” I’m not crazy about the advanced age of our leadership, but no one’s forcing Californians to keep electing Dianne Feinstein. They should probably stop. On the other hand, Nancy Pelosi is 80 and sharp as a tack.

I guess Haley believes people older than she is should have to put up or shut up with their mental fitness. What’s so gross and ageist about her argument is that “mental health” isn’t just old people forgetting someone’s name. Donald Trump, for instance, was likely a narcissistic sociopath when he was in his mid-30s. I’m not opposed to psychological screenings for every elected official but that would probably leave the Republican side of Congress rather empty.

HALEY: Just like you have to show your tax returns ...

Donald Trump never showed his tax returns, so is this yet another norm that only Democrats will respect?

HALEY: You should have some sort of health screening so people have faith in what you’re doing ... Let's face it: we've got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old. And that's not being disrespectful. That's a fact.

No, it’s kind of disrespectful. There are a lot of factual observations I could make about Haley, but I won’t because that’s rude. Haley is 49 and is reflexively associating mental impairment with advanced age, as if she’s never forgotten why she went into the kitchen.

HALEY: And when it comes to that, this shouldn't be partisan. We should seriously be looking at the ages of the people that are running our country and understand if that's what we want.

Apparently, that’s what people want because they voted for them. Besides, whenever I complain that Feinstein is too chummy with Republicans because she’s been in the Senate forever, I remember that Kyrsten Sinema exists and is only 45.

Haley, who’s a garbage person, spread some more garbage about how Biden is obviously not all there.

HALEY: He can't act like he doesn't know something. Because every time he acts like he doesn't know something from "OK, they tell me to call on these reporters," you know, he keeps giving signals that he's not with us. So it's not people hating on Biden, it's Biden really showing the country that he's not totally in charge, and that makes everyone nervous.

She’s so full of shit: A president of any age will have a staff that advises them. Haley has the gall to claim Biden’s not “with us” when her former boss embarrassed the nation on the regular.

Look, it’s one thing to paint a politician as incompetent. Liberals did this with George W. Bush (because it was true). However, it’s something far worse to smear an entire demographic while you’re at it. Haley’s faux concern for Biden’s “mental health” would seem less transparently malicious if Republicans weren’t also childishly mocking the man with “Let’s go, Brandon” chants.

Now, go sit in the corner, Nikki Haley.

