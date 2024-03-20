Did you think she wasn’t one of them?

Over the past several years, there have been a number of opportunities for MAGA Republicans to do the absolute bare minimum to demonstrate that they’re not monsters, specifically regarding their apparent allegiance to Vladimir Putin.

Like, say, back in 2019, when Donald Trump was still president, a good long while before Putin started the latest phase of his child-raping genocide in Ukraine. There was a simple vote on a resolution in the House saying Trump wasn’t allowed to sneak his boyfriend Putin back into the G7 group of nations, no matter how much he begged. (Back then, Trump was babbling continually about how Putin should be allowed back in.)

Fully 71 House Republicans voted against the resolution.

Back in 2022, six House Republicans voted against a bill directing the government to collect information on the war crimes Putin had committed in Ukraine. (Andy Biggs, Warren Davidson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Thomas Massie, Scott Perry. A veritable list of seditionists and traitors!)

The same year, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Traitor Greene, and Massie voted against a bill to end regular trade relations with Russia and its fluffer Belarus.

Banning Russian gas and oil imports that year? Voting against were Greene, Massie, Gaetz, Biggs, Gosar, plus this time Chip Roy and Dan Bishop. (And for some godforsaken reason, Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush.)

They are given opportunities all the time. And all the time, a certain handful stands up and says that no matter what you throw at them, they are ride-or-die for the genocidal dictator in the Kremlin, which pretty much by definition means their allegiance is not to this country.

Yesterday, they got one more opportunity, when nine House Republicans voted against a resolution condemning … [checks notes] … Putin’s constant kidnapping and stealing of Ukrainian babies.

Sponsored by Democratic Rep. Susan Wild, it affirmatively states that Russia has been doing this, and says it’s genocide.

The resolution’s summary reads:

This resolution states that the House of Representatives holds the Russian government responsible for the illegal kidnapping of children from Ukraine and condemns these actions. The resolution also (1) declares that illegal adoptions are contrary to the Genocide Convention (the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide); (2) claims that Russia is attempting to wipe out a generation of Ukrainian children; and (3) asserts that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has increased the risks of children being exposed to human trafficking, exploitation, child labor, gender-based violence, hunger, injury, trauma, deprivation of education and shelter, and death.

And these Republicans — many of them familiar faces by now in this blog post! — are against condemning that:

Andy Biggs of Arizona

Eric Burlison of Missouri

Warren Davidson of Ohio

Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

Clay Higgins of Louisiana

Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Matt Rosendale of Montana

Chip Roy of Texas

Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin

We’re looking through the text of the resolution to try to find out what they could possibly find objectionable.

The part where it holds Putin responsible for his military kidnapping Ukrainian babies and taking them back to Russia?

The part where it holds Putin responsible for his military attacking a maternity hospital in Mariupol?

But real talk, has even one congressman on that list earned the right to ask for time to proffer an explanation to the American people why they’re siding with Putin again?

Nah.

Fuck those goddamned turncoats.

The end.

[Resolution]

