The people who put words in the mouth of Elmo and friends have unanimously voted to authorize a strike. Their contract expires on Friday, and these puppet scriveners ain’t fuckin’ around! As per Variety:

“We are committed to working with Sesame Workshop to codify a fair contract for writers that embodies these values, and which allows the Workshop to continue to attract top-level talent who can artfully create stories that successfully balance entertainment, playfulness, and joy with education and enrichment,” the union’s Sesame Workshop negotiating committee said in a statement. “Our demands would be extremely meaningful for the affected writers, particularly those in animation who are currently being excluded from basic union benefits and protections like pension and healthcare. We hope for a speedy and amicable resolution to these negotiations so that we can continue to do the work of helping the next generation grow smarter, stronger and kinder.”

The bit about the animation workers is a particular sticking point for a lot of folks who work in film and TV, including many Writers Guild of America members. (Transparency note: I am a member of the WGA.)

This morning, a Sesame Workshop spokesperson sent a statement to NPR that says they’re still hopeful about reaching an agreement before the deadline, saying, “Our writers are integral members of our creative team, and we are engaged in good faith negotiations with the WGA.”

The chaos that would ensue in pre-K classrooms ‘round the nation if this didn’t work out — much less IN THE HOME — is justification enough to meet the writers’ requests. Also, it is very good to pay people very good money for very good work, generally speaking!

Here’s hoping that if the writers go on strike, Big Bird is as generous as Mr. Drew Carey, who famously paid for a fuckton of meals for WGA West members protesting out in Los Angeles.

