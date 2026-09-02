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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
4h

𝑰 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒃𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒖𝒃𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕....

Oh god, yes, please!

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

"I have to launder my bribes that weekend."

~ The Republican Congress

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