Regarding the mess he’s made with his “excursion” into Iran and the Middle East, President and Commander-In-Chief Donald John Trump has been muttering for more than a week sentiments like, “the war is very complete,” and the US has already “won,” and also it is not a war, just an operation, a “very small endeavor,” to destroy the nuclear weapons that Iran has either been two weeks away from having for the past 30-something years, or that Pete Hegseth already destroyed. And though he also won it, now he is also demanding more help!

Yeah, the second one.

What county wouldn’t want to step up? He is PUZZLED!

And Trump is not just begging from Europe and allies he’s been gleefully fucking over his entire term in every which way, and whom he obviously never gave any kinds of heads-up about his plan, he wants their help with enthusiasm. “We strongly encourage the other nations to get involved with us and get involved quickly and with great enthusiasm,” Trump told reporters at a White House event. “The level of enthusiasm matters to me.”

The balls! The delusion!

And surprise, other countries said non, nein, nei, dra åt helvete nej, 否, sorry old chap, 去你的, we’d just rather not get involved.

ALL of them. Zero other countries want anything to do with helping Trump and Israel open the Strait and/or get involved in waging their forever war. Though Ukraine, in a heartbreakingly poignant move, sent drone interceptors and operators that they themselves desperately needed to defend against Russian aggression at home to help the US secure its base in Jordan instead. And not only did Trump and Rubio not say thank you, Trump spat to NBC News on Saturday, “we don’t need help. [...] The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy.” There’s a special place in hell!

Though Iranian tankers and other ships have been able to leave through the Strait bound for China, India, and Pakistan, because, said Scott Bessent, with a straight face, the US let them, as a favor to the world!

Uh huh.

But otherwise, hundreds of ships bound for US- and Israel-allied countries are parked, waiting, some with their GPS scrambled by Iran, while global oil prices keep going up and up, and fatalities and injuries in the Middle East to civilians and to US troops are only going up. Maybe Trump should ask his Board of Peace?

Trump is even sweating China — China! Iran’s ally! — to help him out getting Iran to make the Strait he invaded safe again! Trump told the Financial Times he might postpone a planned meeting next month if China does not help unblock the Strait of Hormuz to US- and Israeli-linked vessels, and China was like,

Nor are the countries of NATO enthused to jump on any kind of boat bound for that monkey circus. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said they were working with allies to craft a “viable” plan to reopen the Strait, but ruled out any kind of NATO mission.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “The question of how Germany might contribute militarily does not arise. We will not do so.” Also telling Trump to fuck off: Japan, Australia, Poland, Spain, Greece, Sweden, Italy, Belgium, Austria …

Winning, not likely! The US and Israel are running out of drone interceptors, the US Navy does not have enough boats to accompany tankers that want to go in or out of the Strait, and sounds like Trump has been begging NATO for minesweepers too. Now the conflict has already become so much of a morass, Trump can’t impulsively decide he’s become bored with losing and have his caddie toss his ball closer to the hole then go home and brag he won.

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What a pickle! Trump’s whole life, from his Daddy to his creditors to the Supreme Court, someone has always stepped in to clean up the messes he’s made. But that does not seem to be happening this time. And Trump didn’t even get a wartime boost in his polling. While Americans appear divided on the feckless war, so far, most in polls do now say they feel America is less safe.

So how is he going fix it? Only one thing is for sure: He has no fucking idea!

[Kyiv Post]

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