Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1hEdited

OT:

Meteor go BOOM over Cleveland.

BIG BADA BOOM

That was a WTF moment.

I love Cleveland.

Spring weather one day, snow storm the next followed by a meteor.

ETA: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cleveland-meteor-loud-boom-sound/

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Being released's avatar
Being released
2hEdited

>>Hassett: "If the war were to be extended, it wouldn't really disrupt the US economy very much at all. It would hurt consumers, and we'd have to think about what we'd have to do about that, but that's really the last of our concerns right now."<<

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mhavx3jnlg2s

"If the war were to be extended, it wouldn't affect me. People who aren't me might be affected, but that's really the last of our concerns right now."

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