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Good morning of loves! Care for some news and things?

Ron Wyden’s Epstein Report just dropped. (Bloomberg gift link, I think)

Don’t yet know what happened with the Abdul/Haley Stevens Dem primary cagematch in my neck of the woods, but it sure looked like we won and by we I mean Abdul El-Sayed. Here is an interview with the New Yorker and god damn, he is good at thinking things through and then putting them in sentences where the clauses all match up properly and dang! What a smart guy! Don’t be turned off by the clickbait headline! (New Yorker)

Are centrist Dems about to go wilding? Maaaaaybe, because Abdul (as well as, next week, Francesca Hong in the WI gov race) might have just won. I don’t know, it’s still early on Tuesday, I’m writing ahead! Stop wilding, centrist Dems. Always remember it’s Vote Blue No Matter Who. (Paul Waldman at Public Notice)

The Normie Democratic Revolt! We mad. (NOTUS)

Like six Democratic nominees are pastors, and the Republicans are furious. No fair, RELIGION IS THEIRS. (Religion News Service)

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Here’s all 23 minutes of Max Miller (UGH) on Jake Tapper. It is O.O

Wonk pal Jonathan Larsen has some thoughts on Bernie Moreno and Max Miller (UGH) and Bernie Moreno’s fellow Ohio Republican Senator John Husted and his race against Sherrod Brown, but I’m too distracted by wondering if a lunar orbit isn’t a month instead of a night and I’m not sure I can finish the whole post now. Okay I went back and read it and there were many many interesting topics! (The Fucking News)

For instance!

HEART EYES EMOJI! Donate aqui: Gina For Texas.

Also via that TFN: Tim Kaine says some of the “drug dealers” we’ve been murdering on boats weren’t drug dealers at all, though of course it would have been murder anyway. (Kaine letter)

The Army killed everybody aboard a medical flight in New Mexico, AMERICA, in May, and we’re just hearing about it now? HUH. (Wired / Futurism if Wired’s paywalled)

Are we arresting National Guardspeople in their front yards because they are being critical of weird ICE deployment, or because they “assaulted” another National Guardspeople earlier but somehow there aren’t any charges? Guess we’ll never know. (NPR)

Has Jeanine Pirro been fired yet? How about … now? (Jeff Tiedrich)

This nursing home “voter fraud” case the Trump administration is waving around is shameful, and my god that poor woman. (Gift link Houston Chronicle)

Personally, if I had been debanked over concerns about moneylaundering I would not sue the bank that debanked me over concerns about moneylaundering, because then they might counter that the reason they debanked me was because I’m a big fat crooked moneylaunderer. But I am not Donald Trump, so the fuck I know? (The Hill)

Wonkparties Booze and Fun! Join us for snacks and drinks on me, or, when noted, potluck! Cleveland, Saturday, Aug. 8, 1-3 p.m., at Boss Dog Brewing Company, 2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118; Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 9, 4-7 p.m., at Warren Bar and Burrow, 245 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; SAN FRANCISCO IN HONOR OF FUKUI (Fri., Aug. 21, Hyatt Regency SF [Embarcadero]); WINDSOR, MASS, potluck! Find your own place to camp or AirBnB near but not at Paul and Holly’s, Labor Day weekend); Atlanta has been postponed.

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