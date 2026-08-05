Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

It’s a sea cucumber in your hed gif, and it’s pink and proud of it: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/enypniastes-pink-in-the-depths

Also there’s a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/e2a5366d-df22-4a9c-a6fa-1cb542011c63?utm_source=share

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The Golden Hamster's avatar
The Golden Hamster
6h

I know Missouri gets a well-deserved rap thanks to its gerrymandered government. And at Trump's bidding they think they also eliminated another blue district by carving up Kansas City, MO into fruity-loops. BUT..

Yesterday voters said FUCK YOU (83% to 17%) to a proposal to change the voter initiative process to require ALL 8 congressional districts to approve every voter initiative. This is the third time in recent history these fuckers have tried to modify this process, because it pisses them off that a majority of voters in the state can tell them what the fuck to do. Through this initiative process we forced abortion rights into the constitution. We forced Medicaid expansion, and recreational marijuana also too. All things they GOP hates. And they also just hate that we're the boss of them, at least with this process. They also forget that this was the process they used to thwart progressive progress such as racial equality in Missouri when they were in the minority. Too bad so sad.

Also every proposal or person that I voted on yesterday ended up exactly as I voted. So I feel we could just skip all this process and ask me what to do. But that's just me.

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