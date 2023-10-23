It’s bad enough that far-right bigot Mark Robinson is the current lieutenant governor of North Carolina, a state I quite enjoy, but Robinson (no relation, damnit) is now running for governor. There are five other Republicans competing against him in next year’s primary, but Robinson has built a comfortable, perhaps insurmountable lead. During the state party convention in Greensboro, former president and felony indictment collector Donald Trump threw his support behind Robinson, who he called “one of the great stars of the party, one of the great stars in politics.”

It’s no wonder he’s a rising Republican star who’s earned Trump’s approval: Robinson is a dirtbag who loves smearing women, especially Black women. Jennifer Bendery at Huffington Post writes, “A review of his Facebook posts over the years reveals a pattern of offensive and disgusting language in the way he talks about prominent women, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, singer Taylor Swift and Vice President Kamala Harris.”

This isn’t surprising for a guy who claims political inspiration from still-dead Rush Limbaugh. He’s repeatedly called Michelle Obama a man, which is simultaneously transphobic and racist.

Robinson has called Nancy Pelosi “the devil” and compared her to actual dictators, such as Hitler, Stalin, and Mao, and he’s dismissed Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a “dingbat” (and also likened her to Hitler and Stalin). Taylor Swift is “Trailer Shift,” which is oh so clever. However, his rants against women of color are far more dehumanizing.

He’s called Rep. Frederica Wilson a “lying, liberal, bottom feeding, pond scum, leftist, dressing like a rejected drag queen from Brokeback Mountain.” and Rep. Alexanria Ocasio-Cortez a “[shit]-head” who is “as dangerous as cyanide in kool-aid.” (He’s gone on in more gruesome detail about AOC.)

These posts are still up, and one commentator responded to his Wilson screed, “I love you! only you could say if like this and get away with it! Me being a white woman would be excoriated!”

Yeah, that’s the point.

Robinson posted several anti-Semitic screeds prior to taking office, and he’s only publicly apologized for the one where he suggested Marvel’s Black Panther movie was “only created to pull the shekels out of your Schvartze pockets.” Like most right-wing fundamentalists, Robinson says he fully supports Israel and insists, “I’ve never been anti-Semitic ... There have been some Facebook posts that were poorly worded on my part, did not convey my real sentiments, and I have addressed those issues and moved on from those issues.”

Desperate primary rival Mark Walker, a former US representative, has come out swinging against Robinson. He’s pointed out that Robinson might duck any actual debates, but that will hardly matter to the same primary voters who support Trump. He’s suggested that a Gov. Mark Robinson would do whatever awful Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger wants, like a puppet.

“There is a reason Phil Berger never stood with Pat McCrory. There is a reason he never stood with Dan Forest. Yet he is the first one up the steps with Mark Robinson’s campaign announcement,” Walker said. “The question is, why? I think that’s one of the reasons why Robinson hasn’t said anything the last few months about anything Phil Berger is trying to do.”

Walker is also correct that Robinson lacks principles and has a checkered past, but this is the part where we remind you that Republican primary voters love Donald Trump. MAGA only cares that Robinson hates everyone they hate.

“Most of us don’t believe the Civil Rights Act was a communist plot,” Walker said. “When you are defending Harvey Weinstein. And when you say it’s Illuminati that went after Bill Cosby, I’m thinking, ‘My gosh. This is so far out of reality.’”

Yes, Robinson is not an emotionally healthy person. He was radicalized by Rush Limbaugh and sounds like he consumes a poisonous diet of far-right conspiracies and hateful rhetoric. He is the Republican primary electorate, far more so than Walker’s old-school Club for Growth conservatism.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is currently out of country, leaving Robinson as “acting governor.” God help us all if Robinson ever becomes the governor for real.

