Media Matters’s Eric Hananoki recently uncovered social media posts from the Republican nominee to be state superintendent of public instruction in North Carolina, Michele Morrow, which appear to show she’s deep-in for QAnon. Like “Jim Carrey harvests and drinks the blood of children” deep.

Will this be on the test?

QAnon, in case you are lucky enough to have forgotten, is the batshittiest of batshit conspiracy theories, claiming that a there is a “Deep State” cabal of satanic, cannibalistic child molesters, who are operating a global trafficking ring that kidnaps children both for sex and to harvest their blood for adrenochrome, which members drink to stay young. (This is all of course funded by the Rothschilds and George Soros, because it’s not a real conspiracy theory without the Jews.) In their voracious hunger for children’s blood, the Deep State has been conspiring against Lord and Savior Donald Trump, who has been trying to round them all up for military tribunals and days of mass executions, which they call “The Storm” or “The Event.”

That none of the events that Q predicted ever happened, or that it’s all kooky as shit, has made not one whit of difference to GOP cultists like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Jerome Corsi, Steve Bannon and Alex Jones, and Ginni Thomas, who texted Mark Meadows in 2020:

Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition. I hope this is true.

Patriotic!

Natch, Morrow is also Moms For Liberty-endorsed, and homeschooled her own five children, because public schools are “socialist indoctrination centers” where children are forced to learn “transgender theory.” Her work experience is serving as a missionary and a nurse before becoming a “Grassroots Activist.” She ran for the school board in 2022 and lost. But she knows how to re-Tweet LibsOfTikTok, and that is apparently good enough for 52 percent of the fine Republican voters of the Tarheel State.

Her other beliefs: Joe Biden is “Resident Biden” instead of “President Biden” because the election was stolen. (Get it?) She attended January 6 and brought her children to this wholesome family activity, though she claims they didn’t go into the Capitol. She thinks public school teachers should carry firearms, she’s called gay people perverts and special education students “retards,” and thinks the US should “ban Islam.” Very patriotic, very cool.

Fits right in on the down-ballot from the GOP governor nominee, Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, who wishes women couldn’t vote, quotes Hitler, and thinks trans people should poop on corners.

Seriously, WTF, NC?

The incumbent Morrow beat, Catherine Truitt, was already conservative and also backed by Moms For Liberty, but found herself out-wackadooed by Morrow’s claims that she didn’t implement “Parent’s Rights” fast enough; “pushed Critical Race Theory to disabled preschoolers” and “enacted discipline policies based on race”; and “trippled [sic] the size of her DEI staff.” (DEI stands for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and is the latest far-right thing to hate on these days, along with Taylor Swift and Doritos.)

So the news that Morrow is full QAnon might actually help her.

There was a brief blessed second there where it seemed like QAnon might go away. Cullen Hoback’s 2021 HBO documentary QAnon: Behind the Storm laid out overwhelming evidence that the “Q” posting on 8Chan was an incel porn-addicted tree-punching troll named Ron Watkins, and after it aired the “Q Drops” stopped abruptly, forever. Cullen later reported that Ron pretty much admitted to that it was him:

“I identify more with villains. Something I learned a long time ago is that Internet personalities are just actors on a stage. Making things larger than life makes for a better story and ultimately a more entertaining existence.” And then he goes on to say, "Getting away from the narrative that Ron is Q will be impossible, so I may as well embrace it."

However, no one has wanted to embrace Ron. He started making appearances on OAN, and even ran for Arizona’s Second Congressional District in 2022, where he finished dead last with about three percent of the vote. He’s now trying again, running for Congress in Arizona’s First District instead, now denying he was ever “Q.”

The disappearance (or appearance) of Q has not stopped QAnon cultists from true-believing, though. Hashtag JusticeIsComing, hashtag SaveTheChildren, and hashtag WWG1WGA (for the QAnon slogan “Where We Go One, We Go All”) are all still going strong on the Twitters. Reddit groups like QAnonCasualties are still full of tragic stories of parents, children and spouses whose brains have been taken over by prepping for “The Event,” and the beliefs have been tied to now multiple murders, the break-in at Paul Pelosi’s house, and other QAnon-motivated criminality from people who are not mentally in the same universe as the rest of us.

So good fucking luck down there, y’all.

