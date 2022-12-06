The only thing sillier than Sen. Marco Rubio running for president again is former Vice President Mike Pence running at all. A deranged MAGA mob literally tried to kill Pence on January 6, and while they didn’t ultimately succeed, that doesn’t mean they are potential passengers on the Pence Express.

Pence is currently shilling his memoir, So Help Me God, which is a phrase he should’ve said before giving his testimony to the House January 6 Select Committee. Instead, he’s trying to thread an absurd needle where he boldly resisted Donald Trump’s illegal (and ongoing) efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election while not alienating Trump’s coup-friendly fascist supporters.

The memoir is very soft on Trump, who literally said Pence was “too honest” to help him steal the election. “You’re too honest” is what mobsters say before they have someone whacked.

New York Times columnist Carlos Lozada calls out Pence for selectively editing Trump’s inexcusably delayed response to the Capitol attack.

When he quotes the president’s video from the afternoon of Jan. 6, in which Trump finally called on the rioters to stand down, Pence makes a revealing omission. Here is how he quotes Trump: “I know your pain, I know your hurt … but you have to go home now, we have to have peace.” What did Pence erase with that ellipsis? “We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump said in the middle of that passage. “It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side.” So much of Pence’s vice presidency is captured in those three little dots.

Pence didn’t just remove some cuss words from Trump’s remarks. No, this is unbelievably scuzzy and willful whitewashing of Trump’s malice. Pence, supposedly a man of God, makes every effort to redeem Trump. From Charlottesville, kids in cages, Ukraine extortion, Putin-enabling, and finally the attempted overthrow of a duly elected government, Pence presents an alternative reality disconnected from observable fact. Perhaps that is consistent with his faith, but it still makes him look like a chump.

The closest Pence has come to criticizing Trump is to describe his words and actions on January 6 as “reckless.” He told ABC “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir, “the president's words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”

That sounds like someone who should’ve never been president and probably should’ve been charged with reckless endangerment, which is, you know, a crime. Pence will never say that, though! No, he insists in his memoir that the press won’t give Trump credit for all his wonderful conservative accomplishments. Even if packing the courts with rightwing hack judges were an admirable achievement, any fool could’ve done it once elected. Pence himself was adequately qualified. Republicans should stop valorizing Trump for simply being present while Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, and the Federalist Society screwed the nation.

You’d think Pence would realize that if he wants to win the Republican presidential nomination, he would have to break firmly with his former boss and underscore how their insidious conservative agenda was advanced in spite of Trump, not because of him. There’s a solid argument that a competent Republican who wasn’t Trump and took COVID-19 seriously could’ve won the 2020 election.

Pence didn’t even directly criticize Trump after he called for “terminating” the Constitution. Pence just issued a mealy mouthed statement about how all public servants should defend the Constitution. So brave!

Pence has no constituency, of course. He shares the same odious policy positions as Liz Cheney but lacks her moral courage when standing up to Trump and Republican leadership. (Cheney was also proven correct that Trump is an electoral albatross in swing states and purple districts.) Pence is insufferably pious and self-important like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but he doesn’t own the libs as successfully.

Yet, last week, during an appearance on Fox News, brain genius Ainsley Earhardt insisted that Pence was somehow a universally beloved figure. (He left office with a combined 40 percent favorability rating.)

Let’s watch and then laugh derisively!

"I want to ask you a question about your faith because we share the same faith," she said. "But how do you know that that is God calling you? Because everywhere you go, people love you. How, even Democrats love you because you're just a nice, wholesome, good person who does the right thing. And you're honest. You're honest.”



Pence is soooo honest, he can’t even fully quote his former boss’s half-assed coup-stopping messages. He’s so honest he has to consult with Dan Quayle over whether he can overturn a free and fair election.

Democrats don’t think Pence should’ve died on January 6, but let’s not get carried away. That doesn’t mean we love him or even like him all that much.

