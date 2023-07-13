Joe Manchin is leaving his house boat next week and traveling to New Hampshire. I wish he was just going to see a production at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth (I love that place), but he's set to headline an event Monday sponsored by those centrist creeps at No Labels. That's less encouraging.

The Democratic (no, really) senator from West Virginia said in a statement detailing his plans, "It is clear that most Americans are exceedingly frustrated by the growing divide in our political parties and toxic political rhetoric from our elected leaders."

Polls show voters believe Republicans are the actual jackasses in this political arena. Besides, Joe Biden has been awfully friendly to the party that tried to overturn his presidential victory and wants to lock up his son. "Toxic political rhetoric" more accurately describes the constant unfounded smears about the so-called "Biden crime family" or the hateful comments about the LGBTQ community. The Ron DeSantis campaign ran a viciously homophobic ad, but on the other hand, Vice President Kamala Harris exists. Both sides!

On July 4, Biden tweeted the following message with a picture of himself greeting a US soldier: "As we celebrate our nation this Fourth of July, I’m thinking of the countless service members who sacrifice so much to keep us safe. We will always be in debt to those who defend our nation and democracy around the world."

Whereas, this is what the likely Republican nominee shared on Independence Day: "Happy FOURTH OF JULY to everyone. We are working hard, we will take back our Country, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. The 2024 Election is our LAST GREAT CHANCE."



If Manchin or his buddies at No Labels can’t easily distinguish Goofus from Gallant, they are officially too stupid to live.

Manchin goes on, of course: "Our political discourse is lacking engaged debates around common-sense solutions to solve the pressing issues facing our nation. I am looking forward to modeling this type of conversation with my good friend, Gov. Huntsman, and the No Labels community.”



Those of us with short-term memories recall that Joe Biden has spent the past three years negotiating major bipartisan legislation. This includes bills for infrastructure, gun safety, and the recent debt ceiling deal, which prevented a catastrophic, recession-triggering default.

Biden has offered nothing but "common-sense solutions" for the supposed "pressing issues" Manchin thinks both parties are ignoring. He actively included this raging egomaniac in the process and catered to his every policy whim. He never lost his cool, no matter how often Manchin jerked him around.

Now, in return, Manchin is fueling the cynical lie that Democrats and Republicans are all the same, except for the know-nothing centrists who toast each other down at the country club. We need to put them in charge again. That's seemingly the whole No Labels raison d'être.

Democrats have expressed concerns that Manchin might actually run for president as a third-party candidate. (He faces a tough if not impossible race for re-election next year.) He has no realistic path to victory, as he's mostly loathed by the bases of both parties, but he could siphon enough votes from Biden to hand the election to Trump. Manchin has met the guy, so you'd think he'd understand why that's a bad idea.

Manchin has played coy on a potential presidential run, neither confirming nor denying, because he's just so precious and craves attention. Tuesday, he told CNN's Manu Raju, "I've never ruled out anything ... Everything is on the table. Nothing is off the table.” If you have everything on the table, it's liable to break under the best of circumstances, but Donald Trump is running for president. Manchin was present on January 6 when Trump's pack of psychopaths invaded the Capitol. You need to clear everything from the goddamn table that might help put that lunatic back in the White House.

