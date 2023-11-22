It’s Thanksgiving Eve, which is usually when the Robinsons dine on the least Thanksgiving-like fare possible. We did lasagna last night, but we might stay in the Italian realm with pizza as the leftovers are more manageable.

We end this short week with some Tabs.

Here’s a recipe you can’t just say no to!

Some people are into cranberry sauce.

Some folks are even competitive about cranberry sauce.

Here’s a mac and cheese recipe for you.

The Southern vegan option.

I guess people eat chocolate cake at Thanksgiving. That’s probably all my son will eat.

There’s always room for Jell-O!

This probably killed Rush Limbaugh. That’s a shame.

It’s chocolate martini time!

Have a great holiday and please remember the true meaning of Thanksgiving — cheesy movies.