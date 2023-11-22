Discover more from Wonkette
Now He's Singing About The Continental Breakfast!
Turkey Day is almost here!
It’s Thanksgiving Eve, which is usually when the Robinsons dine on the least Thanksgiving-like fare possible. We did lasagna last night, but we might stay in the Italian realm with pizza as the leftovers are more manageable.
We end this short week with some Tabs.
Here’s a recipe you can’t just say no to!
Some people are into cranberry sauce.
Some folks are even competitive about cranberry sauce.
Here’s a mac and cheese recipe for you.
The Southern vegan option.
I guess people eat chocolate cake at Thanksgiving. That’s probably all my son will eat.
Betty Ford's Chocolate Cake Thing Involves A Lot Of Sleeping And Hanging Out In The Freezer
There’s always room for Jell-O!
This probably killed Rush Limbaugh. That’s a shame.
This Real Recipe From Rush Limbaugh Has Jello, Stuffed Olives, And Miracle Whip In It
It’s chocolate martini time!
Have a great holiday and please remember the true meaning of Thanksgiving — cheesy movies.
Watch me!
Our family Thanksgiving requires ONE THING: a group listen to the original long version (20 minutes) of Alice's Restaurant by Arlo Guthrie, including the word "faggot" which in the 60s was a loving and admiring term when used by a folk singer who was jealous that gay men could get out of the draft and didn't have to go to Vietnam and die in a dick-measuring contest.