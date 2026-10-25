Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

My Nice Times is that after my last blood test results came back normal I do not have to get a liver ultrasound which makes me very happy.

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ziggywiggy
11m

I mentioned that I was working on November's movie night schedule, and was deciding on what to do for the Thanksgiving matinee, someone recommended a month of food movies and I got a couple recommendations where a human is eaten.

You guys are sick fucks and that is why love this place.

And yes I think we will do one of those cannibalistic movies; also too a month of food movies is a great idea.

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