Wonkette

Wonkette

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Diane's Less Hostile Username's avatar
Diane's Less Hostile Username
2hEdited

OT Update on my dad.

My dad's heart stopped Friday AM and his wife, who is lovely, got him to the hospital. They intubated him and got him started again, and he was breathing on his own through his mouth. They put him on a BPAP machine to help him regain his breathing.

His wife called me just now to say that yesterday evening he was talking, but late last night he took a bad turn and now matter how much they pump, they cannot get the fluid out for him to breath (he was at the tail end of a case of covid). She and I agreed that he would do comfort hospice in the hospital until he passes.

My dad has been overweight and a drinker his whole life and I've been waiting for this news for 25 years because of it. It's shocking that he made it to 75, but he did. He was really happy in his final years and we had lots of good time together.

I'm going to try to go out to Florida for a few days next week and then I'll begin the process of splitting my life between here and there.

Hard to believe I'll never get another email from my dad. His last email was to tell me he got me a subscription to TIME. He always made sure I had one when I was growing up.

He really hated that orange bag of shit and was pissed that he never could get a blue checkmark for his anti-orange bag of shit twitter.

ETA: I cannot believe my dad basically died of covid.

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Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
3h

Women's sports are so unpopular these days that more leagues are opening up all the time and people just love to go out to the games.

The Women's Professional Baseball League has opened, in a revival of the sport from "A League of their Own," and it was so unpopular that almost every item on the merch website has sold out.

Women's basketball is so unpopular that the WNBA keeps on adding expansion teams and the games are packed.

NWSL soccer is under the same situation, with strong fan support in every team.

There is such little support for women's professional ice hockey that there is a league called the PWHL. The games are packed in every stadium, and wouldn't you know it, merch sales are brisk.

What the people want, they will get.

To the gents out there who are right-wing and love to pick on women because you have a vision of Xtianity that looks more like Satan than anything else:

Go home, you are not welcome, nobody asked you, and have a bad day!

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