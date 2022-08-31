If you haven't heard, you soon will, that the government made an explosive filing last night in the case of All Decent Americans v. Donald Trump . Amusingly, this was in response to Trump's demand that the court appoint a Special Master to sift through all the super-secret documents Trump stole, just to make sure there isn't anything attorney-client privileged in there. It's like the Trump team, to paraphrase George Conway, dared the Department of Justice to kick the shit out of them, and DOJ happily obliged.

We'll have much, much more on all that this morning.

But right now, let's take a moment to focus on what is quickly becoming the iconic photograph from this filing, which the government included to demonstrate how fucking serious this is. You can see it below. It's the contents of one of the boxes the FBI found when it went a-knockin' at Mar-a-Lago.

You see all those markings that say "SECRET/SCI" and "TOP SECRET/SCI" and so forth? Just extremely sensitive documents Donald Trump stole from America, casually strewn about, the way the FBI found them at the failed ex-president's ugly Florida house. As Politico's Kyle Cheney notes, if you zoom in close, you can see where some of these very documents have the "HCS" marking that denotes intelligence from human sources.

Remember how that was one of the biggest stories coming out of this weekend, that Donald Trump may have, knowingly or just carelessly, put human intelligence sources in danger when he stole these documents and stuck them on top of the mini-fridge next to the pool where they keep Melania's Zimas?

All of this is hugely explosive stuff.

Want to see what House Judiciary Committee ranking loser GOP Rep. Jim Jordan sees when he looks at that picture? Or at least, what Jim Jordan in all his pathetic glory wants to pretend the rest of us should see when we look at that picture? Well, it's fairly well known that he runs the Twitter account for the Republicans on that committee, so let's look:

LOL fuck you, but nice try. Or is that nice try, but fuck you?

But hey, let's give Jim Jordan the benefit of the doubt, because nobody ever accused that stupid jock, the world's greatest living example of the coach who was forced to teach a real class (a dumb class with a dumb name like "adventures in numbers") because the school district didn't have enough funding to pay two separate salaries, of being intelligent.

Maybe that's really all he sees when he looks at that picture, that Time magazine cover with Donald Trump on it. (It's a really stupid cover. ) Maybe Jordan is just busy scratching his junk while he looks at that magazine cover, and can't see all this fresh evidence that Donald Trump FOR REAL stole America's most closely guarded secrets to use for GOD KNOWS WHAT ANTI-AMERICAN TREASON TRAITOR PURPOSES when he was forced out of the White House.

And if that's really all Jim Jordan can see, then it makes a lot more sense how he was unable to see all those hundreds of Ohio State wrestlers in his care who were LITERALLY RIGHT THEN being sexually abused by the sicko team doctor, and how he was unable to hear them when they came to him and said hey, Jim Jordan, can you please for the love of God help? Because if you forgot the details of that horrifying scandal, of course people told Jim Jordan what was going on.

But maybe he for real couldn't see or hear them.

Maybe there was something shiny on the right side of the frame and it eclipsed everything else.

Maybe Jim Jordan is just that stupid and negligent and easily distracted.

Maybe he just always misses the point, no matter what.

Maybe that's how much of an out-of-his-league coach he is.

Also, if you're going to get fixated by something in that picture and miss the entire point, any normal person would be distracted by just how trashy and ugly the rug at Mar-a-Lago is, just more evidence that money being heavily in debt to god-knows-what-enemies-of-the-United-States doesn't buy taste.

Good morning from Wonkette, this is just the beginning of today's news. As we said, this filing is explosive. It shows evidence that Donald Trump actively concealed documents from the FBI, documents that were not his to touch with his tiny grubby paws. And it shows that boy, oh boy, OH BOY, Trump's shitty garbage lawyers probably need to hire their own shitty garbage lawyers.

One example of what we mean:

“That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification markings as the “diligent search” that the former President’s counsel and other representatives had weeks to perform calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3rd cert” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1661919043

So much more where that came from. Wheeeee!

