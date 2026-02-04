Good morning good morning, it’s time for tabs! Today I have put them in Axios format, because I was bored.

Barack Obama shared this NYT gift link, so I’m sharing it with you. Liam’s judge’s furious order, annotated!

Here’s Popehat explaining what the fuck with the Don Lemon arrest to Josh Barro. (Note, this was right when the arrest happened; if there has been other further explication since, I have not seen it.) I enjoy reading their transcripts so I don’t have to listen to “podcast.” (Transcript)

ICE (acting) Director Todd Lyons told Greg Bovino he needed to actually target his arrests to criminals instead of daycare workers and abuelas. Bovino told him fuck off, he only answers to Cory Lewandowski. (Daily Beast via MSN)

Oh hey, that guy ICE shot for “hitting them with a shovel”? Yeah nah, they fired through his door and almost hit some kids, SURPRISE. (Gift link Star Tribune)

In the space of a few hours, French authorities raided X’s office in Paris, the British privacy regulator opened a formal investigation of X and xAI, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced legal proposals that would criminalize algorithmic manipulation and the amplification of illegal content, making executives like Musk personally liable.

Oooh la la, the French … gendarmes? … raided Musk’s Euro X offices looking for crimes against humanity! And so much more! (BBC)

SpaceX would like some broadband grants whether or not it provides broadband, so that tracks. (Ars Technica)

That’s weird, they said our phones were definitely not listening to us and then targeting ads at us. Weird! (CBS News)

Imagine if our country pressured companies not to do BAD shit instead of pressuring companies not to do GOOD shit! (Gift link Washington Post)

Is Nancy Mace okay? In fact, she is not! (New York mag)

This creeper who married his 21-year-old bride when he was 45 is running for TN gov I guess? (Old The American Prospect)

OH BOY OH BOY, the Supreme Court is taking up “birthright citizenship.” Jesus, take the wheel. (Balls and Strikes)

RFK Jr.’s best raw milk pal does not like all this crazy ICE bullshit, or the Venezuela, or the Greenland, or the other. He also does not like that RFK Jr. has yet to do anything about opening up the raw milk laws. This is a fun little read! (I love best the food safety lawyer, obviously.) (Mother Jones)