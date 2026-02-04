Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Your hed gif source info is not in Axios format, but it does have a bulleted list going for it 😏 https://open.substack.com/pub/martiniambassador/p/shaking-off-a-snow-shower

And also too a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3837f465-9e44-47d6-aefd-94ef82c39209?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
26 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

The thing about Chotiner is that his interrogations are so precisely pointed, and I assume completely dryly delivered, that the guy being homicided had no idea how far the knife has been stuck into his ribcage, and may not realize he’s bled out until weeks later, if ever.

Reply
Share
447 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture