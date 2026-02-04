Number One With A Bullet. Tabs, Wed., Feb. 4, 2026
Morning news roundup and things to read!
Good morning good morning, it’s time for tabs! Today I have put them in Axios format, because I was bored.
Good morning good morning, subscribe if you can!
ICE BULLSHITS!
Oh hey, that guy ICE shot for “hitting them with a shovel”? Yeah nah, they fired through his door and almost hit some kids, SURPRISE. (Gift link Star Tribune)
ICE (acting) Director Todd Lyons told Greg Bovino he needed to actually target his arrests to criminals instead of daycare workers and abuelas. Bovino told him fuck off, he only answers to Cory Lewandowski. (Daily Beast via MSN)
Here’s Popehat explaining what the fuck with the Don Lemon arrest to Josh Barro. (Note, this was right when the arrest happened; if there has been other further explication since, I have not seen it.) I enjoy reading their transcripts so I don’t have to listen to “podcast.” (Transcript)
Comics 4 Liam? Comics 4 Liam. (ComixAction)
Barack Obama shared this NYT gift link, so I’m sharing it with you. Liam’s judge’s furious order, annotated!
California’s ICE crimes evidence bank, plus some other cool proactive shit from state AG Rob Bonta! (Brian Beutler)
TECH FUN!
Imagine if our country pressured companies not to do BAD shit instead of pressuring companies not to do GOOD shit! (Gift link Washington Post)
That’s weird, they said our phones were definitely not listening to us and then targeting ads at us. Weird! (CBS News)
SpaceX would like some broadband grants whether or not it provides broadband, so that tracks. (Ars Technica)
Oooh la la, the French … gendarmes? … raided Musk’s Euro X offices looking for crimes against humanity! And so much more! (BBC)
And?
In the space of a few hours, French authorities raided X’s office in Paris, the British privacy regulator opened a formal investigation of X and xAI, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced legal proposals that would criminalize algorithmic manipulation and the amplification of illegal content, making executives like Musk personally liable.
Somebody get him some ketamine! (Gov Info Security)
OTHER STUFF THAT’S NOT THOSE!
Is Nancy Mace okay? In fact, she is not! (New York mag)
This creeper who married his 21-year-old bride when he was 45 is running for TN gov I guess? (Old The American Prospect)
OH BOY OH BOY, the Supreme Court is taking up “birthright citizenship.” Jesus, take the wheel. (Balls and Strikes)
RFK Jr.’s best raw milk pal does not like all this crazy ICE bullshit, or the Venezuela, or the Greenland, or the other. He also does not like that RFK Jr. has yet to do anything about opening up the raw milk laws. This is a fun little read! (I love best the food safety lawyer, obviously.) (Mother Jones)
The tradwife Ballerina Farm isn’t selling raw milk anymore, because it was nasssstyyyyyyy and they didn’t bother to first know how. (KPCW)
HEY WHAT’S UP WITH ZOHRAN?
This made me so happy! Zohran Mamdani, just racking up wins, this time against “bullshit AI chatbot.” Bullshit AI chatbot, YOU’RE FIRED! (The City)
Uh oh, another one?! Bullshit delivery apps, pay your drivers the $4.6 million you cheated them out of the fuck up! (Futurism)
FIRST LADY CORNER!
Melania likes her gilded cage just fine. Katha Pollitt reviews the $45 million bribe movie, “starring her clothes, her hair, her shoes, and her complexion,” which just sounds swell. (The Nation) Perhaps you would prefer your Melania movie review from Elizabeth Spiers? The Nation has you covered there too! (The Nation)
Yiiiiikes, Jill Biden’s ex-husband has been charged with murdering his wife! Oh no! (People)
You want to see a body? No, not Jill’s ex’s murdered wife. It’s the Melania cinematographer who hadn’t gotten the memo on you do not under any circumstances sit down with Isaac Chotiner. (New Yorker)
All Wonkette posts are free, always. Feel free to
Wonkette is ad-free and has NO PAYWALL, EVER, because how the hell are we supposed to fight disinformation when we won’t let people read us? If you are holding, and you are able, here is where you may make a one-time or recurring donation in any amount your heart desires. We love you!
This is the button for giving us all your extra money (ONLY IF IT IS EXTRA) but with Venmo.
Your hed gif source info is not in Axios format, but it does have a bulleted list going for it 😏 https://open.substack.com/pub/martiniambassador/p/shaking-off-a-snow-shower
And also too a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3837f465-9e44-47d6-aefd-94ef82c39209?utm_source=share
The thing about Chotiner is that his interrogations are so precisely pointed, and I assume completely dryly delivered, that the guy being homicided had no idea how far the knife has been stuck into his ribcage, and may not realize he’s bled out until weeks later, if ever.