Sunday, the Los Angeles Times published leaked audio of (now former) LA City Council President Nury Martinez performing what sounded like a racist, homophobic standup comedy act during a redistricting meeting. She resigned as president the next day but seemed to think she could keep her seat on the City Council. Tuesday, she announced that she’s taking a “leave of absence,” as if she’s a cop who just shot a Black kid instead of calling him a “little monkey” in Spanish.

During a contentious City Council meeting Tuesday, protesters expressed their displeasure with Martinez and the other Council members, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, who were part of the vile conversation. Pastor Thembekila Crystal Coleman told the Council that all three members should go away for good.

She said, "Their seats are poisonous. The seat of Nury is poisonous.” That’s hardcore, but she’s ain’t wrong.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, US Sen. Alex Padilla, and mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have all criticized Martinez specifically and suggested she seek an alternate career path. President Joe Biden also called on the three Council members to resign.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, calling the language on the leaked audio “unacceptable” and “appalling,” said, "The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should.” Martinez has not officially resigned from the City Council. For all we know, she’s getting her groove back at some island resort.

From NPR:

"Here's the difference between Democrats and Republicans: When a Democrat says something racist or antisemitic ... we hold Democrats accountable," said Jean-Pierre. "When a MAGA Republican says something racist and or antisemitic, they are embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated and sought after."

This almost reads like a pro-MAGA campaign ad: “Join the racist party and enjoy cheering crowds and lucrative Fox News gigs!”

We’d hope that the major difference between Democrats and Republicans is that Democrats aren’t secretly racist. That’s actually a fairly common rightwing narrative.

It was clear at Tuesday’s Council meeting that folks aren’t satisfied with weak-ass apologies and a leave of absence. Some audience members insisted that the meeting shouldn’t even start until Martinez, Cedillo, and de León had resigned. Acting City Council President Mitch O’Farrell, who’s gay, denounced the “the familiar tropes against LBGTQ+ individuals,” as well as the “casual racism” and “dehumanizing racist reference” to Councilmember Mike Bonin’s Black son.

Bonin’s own remarks at the meeting were gutting:

“I take a lot of hits, and I know I practically invite a bunch of them. But my son? It makes my soul bleed,” said Bonin, his voice choked with emotion.



“I know I can never really know or comprehend the real weight of the daily relentless anti-Black racism my son is going to face,” Bonin added. “But man, I know the fire that you feel when someone tries to destroy Black boy joy. Man, it’s a rage.”

This is a key point. Martinez called Bonin’s son a “little monkey” and said he needed a “beatdown” to better “control him.” She was unable to see a perhaps rambunctious child having a good time. She could only see an inmate who needed to get his mind right.

The Council announced a series of “reform” proposals. The first would expand the size of the Council in 2024. (That’s not unreasonable — there are just 15 council members representing a city with 4 million people.) The second would create a committee to address the obvious corruption within the Council. The third would move the entire redistricting process to an independent citizens’ panel.

A good fourth reform, I think, is to stop being racist. Meanwhile, Martinez, Cedillo, and de León should never return to their “poisonous” seats.

