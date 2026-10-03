Wonkette

Wonkette

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
4h

Yeah, the students in that picture look like they have assimilated quite nicely. The racists' problem with them is the color of their skin. So when they talk about assimilation, they are lying. They don't want anyone in this country who isn't white, and that goes for the people who were here first - they ain't welcome either.

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dave in texas's avatar
dave in texas
4h

Fuck Karl Rove. With a rusty chainsaw, if one is available.

I know I'm a broken record on this, but Karl Rove is one of the principal architects of this dumpster fire we're in. I hope karma is especially merciless with that SOB.

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