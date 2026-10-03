It was just a couple of weeks ago that the Republican nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner, a pile of Silly Putty named Bo French, did a huge racism about Indian students at the University of Texas cheering on the school’s football team. It was so racist that even Karl Rove — KARL FUCKING ROVE — denounced it. This is a bit like Michael Jordan denouncing the three-point shot because the WNBA uses it.

But that’s the funny thing about Karl Rove: He’s a washed-up dinosaur clinging to a Republican Party that hasn’t existed since about 1932, and whose most laudatory words will be his last ones. (And probably be something like: The light! I can see the light! I’m going towards it! It’s ... it’s flame-colored? Like it’s a fire? Oh no! The heat! It’s so hot! AHHHHHH GOD SO HOTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT!)

No, today’s Republican Party has replaced the genteel racism that Rove was raised on and replaced it with saying the quiet part out loud. A lot. Which brings us to the latest from withered rat testicle Chris Rufo, a man who is always tuned in to the zeitgeist, racism-wise.

Rufo hosts a podcast on BlazeTV with one Jonathan “Lomez” Keeperman, a white nationalist who, among other pursuits, runs a right-wing indie publishing company that puts out books with such charming titles as American Scapegoat: How a Corrupt Justice System Sacrificed Derek Chauvin to the Mob. And no, he doesn’t mean the Corleone family.

This week, Rufo and Lomez put together an episode that used French’s racist tweet to address what they termed “the Indian Question,” a deliberate reference to “The Jewish Question” that Nazis and other white supremacists have used for centuries to advocate for sending all the Jews to Africa or South America or death camps, depending on how genocidal they are feeling at any given moment.

THIS FUCKIN GUY.

So right away you can guess the intellectual level of this discussion. But if you can’t, imagine a donkey vomiting ceaselessly into the mouth of another donkey. Only the two donkeys are a couple of moron white men who think they are fresh and brave thinkers instead of a couple of gutter bigots deploying the same gutter bigotry that has been part of America since before there was an America.

The thrust of the argument seems to be that Lomez and Rufo oppose letting anyone in America opposed to “assimilation” stay in America. What do they mean by assimilation? Nothing that can’t be resolved with massive amounts of skin bleaching. Presumably Rufo’s next research topic for the Manhattan Institute will be evaluating whether pills that have the reverse effect of those tanning pills C. Thomas Howell overdosed on in Soul Man can be manufactured at scale.

The solution for them is to force anyone here temporarily to leave and only come back when they are willing to give up parts of their identity to more fully assimilate into American society, whatever that even is supposed to be at this point. Personally, we’re picturing the Borg, but everyone is wearing a Confederate army uniform.

But look at the picture from a University of Texas football game that provides the central motivation for this episode of Chris and Jon’s Nazi Power Hour:

Lomez posted another tweet describing this podcast episode, in which he writes:

Among other things, this episode cuts to the heart of longstanding foundational political disputes that are simply unreconcilable, but which can longer be brushed aside. Namely that some people (perhaps most people) prefer to live in a homogenous society, and as America tips toward a majority-minority country, that fundamental preference is under threat.

Look at that picture again. That is a bunch of South Asian students watching American football, wearing cowboy hats, making the famous Texas “Hook ‘em Horns” symbol with their hands, and cheering on their university’s team as it pursues a national title. What could possibly be more American than any of that? Throw in a couple of drunk co-eds and some middle-aged car salesmen/boosters boozing it up in the building’s Alumni Club, and you’ve got every college football stadium in the country every Saturday between September and New Year’s.

DON’T KNOW WHY GARY PUT THIS ONE HERE BUT I SURE DO LOVE THAT HEADLINE

No, the only difference between this picture and one of the section of the grandstand where the local Sigma Chi chapter is partying it up is the skin color of the students. Which makes the reason for Rufo and Lomez’s objections here even more obvious.

Our latest theory is that Chris Rufo has a checklist of minorities taped to his computer monitor, and he spends his life going down that list and checking off each minority as he gins up a racist panic about their existence. Haitians? Check. Somalis? Check. Black women who run major universities? Check. Transgender people? Oh, you best believe he’s checked off that one.

It’s a grim existence to us, but it has made Rufo famous. It has gotten him audiences with such high-profile luminaries as Ross Douthat and Ezra Klein. Which is probably as much a condemnation of the state of political punditry, and Klein and Douthat specifically, as anything else.

And getting famous for being an enormous racist might be more American than football.

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