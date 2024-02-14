The Robster. Robarama. Robalobadingdong.

Hey! Got any exciting plans for next Thursday? Live in the Los Angeles area? Hate comedy and not dying of communicable viruses? Like to spend more than $150 on what will likely be a mediocre time? (Or perhaps $1,000-$1,500 for the afterparty?)

Well have I got a way for you to spend that evening — Robert F. Kennedy’s Night of Laughs! It will be hosted by Kennedy’s wife Cheryl, who played Cheryl on Curb Your Enthusiasm. You’d think she would have lots and lots of comedy contacts to call up to join her, but apparently not — which has given me a newfound respect for everyone who ever appeared on that show. But you know who she did get? Deuce Bigalow, Male Gigolo.

I don’t actually understand the context of this because, like you and everyone else in the world, I have never seen Deuce Bigalow, Male Gigolo.

Yeah, Rob Schneider. The “makin’ copies” guy from Saturday Night Live that every deeply unfunny person you know did imitations of for years after their expiration date. Him! He is the star of their show!

The flyer looks very promising, by which I mean it looks like the kind of situation that promises to lead to the resurgence of some deadly disease we all thought was eradicated.

The flyer notes that the event is paid for by Team Kennedy, otherwise known as Mark Gorton, the guy who started Limewire — the app through which we once illegally downloaded all of the Modest Mouse, Belle and Sebastian, and Apples In Stereo our hearts desired (it was a very particular period of time).

Also appearing at the event will be MadTV’s Bobby Lee, whom I had previously assumed was okay since he’s done so much stuff with Margaret Cho, and several other people I don’t know. Maybe you know them? Tim Dillon, Dustin Ybarra, and Mike Binder (who is not the ex-Scientologist guy, that is Mike Rinder!)?

Donate Just Once!

Not appearing will be Larry David, JB Smoove, Richard Lewis, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Ted Danson, or Mary Steenburgen. And thank goodness, because they are all national treasures and it would be very sad if any of them got tuberculosis or polio.

PREVIOUSLY: