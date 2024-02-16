On Friday afternoon, Judge Arthur Engoron finally lowered the hammer on Donald Trump in his civil fraud trial in New York (ruling here). A $364 million hammer, to be exact. New York Attorney General Letitia James asked for a fine of $370 million. We’ll be reading the ruling shortly to see on what Engoron gave Trump a discount. Maybe a frequent filer?

The judge also prohibits Trump “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years." Eric Trump and his brother Dumbfuck McGee are barred from working as officers or directors of “any New York corporation or other legal entity” for two years.

Also also, Engoron ordered an independent monitor to be embedded in the Trump Organization for at least three years to oversee its dealings.

Predictably, his terrible lawyer Alina Habba has already called the verdict a “manifest injustice” and “the culmination of a multi-year, politically fueled witch hunt,” which is hilarious because Trump is definitely going to stiff her on her bills now.

Couple this with the $80+ million another judge ordered Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll a few weeks ago in that defamation case, and Orange Julius currently has going on half a billion dollars in legal judgments hanging over his head. Not even his idiot daughter-in-law is going to be able to squeeze that out of the Republican National Committee’s coffers.

Of course he’ll still win the GOP nomination going away. Also, did you guys hear that Joe Biden is old?

We will let Editrix’s reaction in the chat cave to sum up our feelings about this latest Trump news:

“hahahahahahaha.”

Editrix speaks for us all.

