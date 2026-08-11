Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
3h

Ok. So undergo gender reassignment surgery and we’ll talk.

Odds are he’d still get his ass completely beat if he was granted the right to play today.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
3h

I guess today is ASSHOLE DAY or maybe every day in this timeline is asshole day.

Reply
Share
2 replies
616 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture