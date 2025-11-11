Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcie Jones's avatar
Marcie Jones
4h

Making it is actually quite easy, though time-consuming and messy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
4h

Scotland has been undercutting the US haggis industry for years and no one’s complained.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
447 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture