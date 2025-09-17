Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crip Dyke's avatar
Crip Dyke
5h

They didn't vote for Trump bc of farm policy.

They voted Trump bc they really, really hoped he could make it so that I don't exist and they wouldn't have to ever read a pronoun again.

Like too many people, they think government just sucks and there's no difference between parties on the big issues, so they might as well pick their government based on whether or not someone they've never met came in 5th place or ... [checks notes] ... 5th place in a swim meet in a city they've never visited.

Democrats have learned from this that they don't dare differ from Republicans on the big issues, and by-the-by maybe they shouldn't differ from Republicans on trans swim meets either.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
5h

So, the Common Clay of the New West FAFO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
617 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture