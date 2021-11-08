The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2021 NBA champions, and they are goin' to the White House today, because when Joe Biden is president, champion sports teams like going to the White House. In fact, as the Washington Post points out, this is the first time the NBA champions will have shown up there since 2016, when Barack Obama was president.

Hey, remember when the football men from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went to the White House recently and Tom Brady and Joe Biden ended up very publicly making fun of Donald Trump and it was great?

Maybe something fun like that will happen today!

It's supposed to start at 2: 50 p.m. Eastern, and we're hoping it'll be more or less on time since according to the Post the Bucks have been at the White House for a couple hours now.

Guess we all get to find out together!

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter .



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?