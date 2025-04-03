That time when Laura Loomer grudgingly agreed that Evan and Rebecca asked her nicely about her dogs, outside the GOP convention last year.

Laura Loomer, the batshit online conspiracy person who regularly says more completely crazy things than even Donald Trump, is now dictating staffing decisions for Trump’s national security team, Axios reports. And how can anyone honestly say they are surprised?

Several members of Trump’s National Security Council were fired the day after Loomer had a nice visit with Trump in the Oval Office, where she urged Trump to fire people she decided were disloyal to him. The New York Times followed that with a story confirming that six NSC staff had been shitcanned based on Loomer’s List — soon to be a major motion picture! — according to interviews with multiple anonymous insiders. Sez the Times,

The six officials were among those vilified by Ms. Loomer during the meeting on Wednesday, the official said. Ms. Loomer walked into the White House with a sheaf of papers, which amounted to a mass of opposition research attacking the character and loyalty of numerous N.S.C. officials. She proceeded to excoriate them in front of Michael Waltz, the national security adviser, who was also in the meeting.

Even with all the Signalgate clouds hovering over Waltz, the lucky ducky wasn’t one of the people Loomer wanted removed. Another person she had her surveyor’s crosshairs on, Deputy National Security Adviser Alex Wong, also survived the massacree. The Times adds that in advance of the meeting, “several other officials who had been detailed to the council were reassigned back to their home agencies over the weekend,” too.

All very normal, really, as long as you leave aside the minor detail that the president of the United States is taking orders from a deranged conspiracy theorist. Right, we know: we’ll have to be more specific.

Loomer and other Trump buddies have apparently been pushing the Great Man to get rid of “neocons” and war-monkeys, because of what a pacifist guy Donald Trump is when you can get him to stop fantasizing about shooting people in the streets and letting cops bust some heads, also maybe ending wars instantly if you know what he means.

Trump was very busy Wednesday meeting with friends who want him to fire a lot of people; the Times notes that Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pennsylvania) was in the room with a “separate list of staff concerns he wanted to discuss with the president, and his planned meeting with Mr. Trump collided with Ms. Loomer’s,” according to one of the inside knowers-of things. Trump’s meetings sometime just slop over into each other that way, it seems.

Also very awkward: another person in the room was Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who was probably waiting to explain to Trump that tariffs are paid by Americans, or to not tell him that. The Times notes that Lutnick’s brother was killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks, which, well, you know, Loomer is a HUGE 9/11 truther, and you can only imagine how awkward that must have been. Like even worse than the time LBJ picked a great big wet booger out of his nose, smeared it on Secretary of State Dean Rusk’s big bald forehead, and said “Dean, that’s what we gotta do next time Averell Harriman screws up the peace talks.” (We made that whole booger thing up but we bet LBJ woulda done it.)

We are informed that a “spokesman for Mr. Lutnick did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment,” but we wouldn’t be surprised if Lutnick were to just reach over and wipe a big ol’ booger on Loomer’s face and dare her to file assault charges. Again, we are simply extrapolating based on the possibilities here.

The sudden firings apparently unsettled some people in the government who considered them “arbitrary,” possibly because they forgot who they’re working for. The report says “Most if not all of the officials who have been targeted by Ms. Loomer were put through a personnel vetting process run by the Trump administration,” and if you can’t trust the Trump administration to stand by well-established procedures, then you probably have a leg up on saving your own skin.

Trump certainly faces the sort of dilemma that would be Shakespearean if it weren’t so smelly and cheap:

[Senior] officials who have discussed Mr. Waltz privately with the president say that Mr. Trump’s reluctance to fire his national security adviser is more a matter of him wanting to avoid bad publicity than a sign of confidence in Mr. Waltz. Mr. Trump has made clear to his staff that he does not want to give the media the satisfaction of seeing Mr. Waltz fired. He also does not want to start the cycle of firing top officials that plagued his first term, they said.

Haha, is “Trump is worried about things getting out of hand” some new category of sanewashing?

As for Loomer, she seems close once again to being the main character she so longs to be, having gotten these NSC staffers fired, and also last week getting an assistant US Attorney in California, Adam Schleifer, shitcanned for running for Congress as a Democrat in 2020 and being what she called a “Trump hater.”

Hey, would you have guessed that she was also racist as fuck toward Alex Wong, the one guy on her hit list who Trump didn’t fire? His wife, Candice, worked in the DOJ under Obama and Biden, which apparently makes her a danger to America. Plus, why not use the Wongs’ ethnicity against them as baselessly and grossly as possible?

Ms. Loomer has referred to Ms. Wong, whose father is of Taiwanese descent and worked for what was a British-owned satellite-making company based in Hong Kong, as a “Chinese woman” and alleged that the family was part of a conspiracy. She speculated that Mr. Wong was responsible for adding [Atlantic editor Jeffrey] Goldberg to the Signal chat “on purpose as part of a foreign opp to embarrass the Trump administration on behalf of China.”

God, she’s vile.

Anyway, just another very normal day in Trumpland, where everyone has knives out for each other as they all work to make America great, and possibly more stabby, and definitely covered with big gross boogers.

IF IT’S BOOGERS, THEN IT’S OPEN THREAD!

