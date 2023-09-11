Tommy Tuberville posing with America’s national security we guess (official portrait, 2021)

There must be some greater urgency happening the past few weeks with this Tommy Tuberville anti-abortion whinefest that’s undermining our national security and giving aid and comfort to our enemies.

People are speaking up with more frequency about Coach Dipshit’s decision to hold up over 300 military nominations indefinitely and leave entire branches without confirmed chiefs, because his pigfuck brain thinks Jesus is upset about Pentagon abortion policy — including people who might ostensibly otherwise be on Tuberville’s ideological side of things. This time it’s Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, who sounds like he’s all out of fucks to give.

The headlines from McCaul’s interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper? “Paralyzing” and a “national security problem.”

“The idea that one man in the Senate can hold this up for months … is paralyzing the Department of Defense,” McCaul said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think that is a national security problem and a national security issue,” the Texas congressman said.

All because of one stupid, stupid coach who was told he’s a good smart boy who can do all things through Christ who strengthens him a few too many times.

Tuberville’s spox responded, in essence, that Tommy Tuberville’s decisions are not Tommy Tuberville’s fault, but rather somebody else’s fault, in case you needed more evidence we were dealing with a mediocre white conservative man. Tommy Tuberville’s decisions are Chuck Schumer’s fault, apparently, for not having individual votes on each and every one of these nominees, which would be extremely time-consuming. Also the holdups on the nominations are fine, says Team Tubs, because all these positions are filled by acting officials.

As if this coach knows the first thing about the military he’s using as his personal plaything.

Again, McCaul is a Republican. He told CNN that Republicans who are mad that the Pentagon is reimbursing troops who need abortions for travel are actually working on that, in the National Defense Authorization Act. “But to hold up the top brass from being promoted … I think is paralyzing our Department of Defense,” said McCaul.

Last week came blistering attacks from the secretaries of the Army, Navy and Air Force. “I would have never imagined one of our own senators would actually be aiding and abetting communist and other autocratic regimes around the world,” said the secretary of the Navy, who was born in Cuba. “It is just unprecedented to be attacking apolitical general officers and flag officers in this way,” said the secretary of the Army. The Air Force secretary told the story of a general being made fun of by a Chinese colonel for how poorly our democracy was functioning.

The secretaries also noted in their Washington Post op-ed that acting officials don’t have the “full range of legal authorities necessary to make the decisions that will sustain the United States’ military edge.” So feel free to eat that bag of dicks, Tuberville spox.

CNN notes that Republican primary candidate Nikki Haley also talked to Tapper this weekend, and since she is a garbage human, she said she as president (LOL) would stop having the Pentagon reimburse servicemembers for abortion travel. (Remember, Nikki Haley is the one who is trying to be more compassionate about this issue, while still exercising sole control over people’s reproductive choices.)

But does she support dumb fucking Tubs and his dumb fucking crusade?

“I’m not saying that Sen. Tuberville is right in doing this, because I don’t want to use them as pawns. But if you love our military and are so adamant about it, then go and make Congress, Republicans and Democrats, have to go through person by person,” the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador said.

That first part definitely reads to us like Haley diplomatically saying that Tommy Tuberville doesn’t have any foreign policy experience and it shows. (She of course also blamed the Pentagon for having the audacity to try to protect our troops in the face of the Dobbs ruling from the illegitimate partisan hack Supreme Court. Nikki Haley is, again, a garbage human.)

The point is everybody hates Tommy Tuberville, the most world historically stupid man ever to grace the Senate with his unmerited presence. When will he stop hurting the military and doing things our adversaries love?

