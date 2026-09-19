Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Harry inspects today’s haul from the Coit Road Farmer’s Market (Cleveland’s oldest continually operating open air market, since 1932)

Total was $18, which was paid for by the state of Ohio through their Homegrown Benefits program. It helps low income seniors get fresh produce and it helps small, local farmers sell their produce and honey.

Look at that monster leek! (great joke set up)

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-340845721?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
4h

Speaking about pirates . . .

A pirate walks into a bar and orders a beer.

He has a peg leg, a hook for a hand, and a patch over one eye.

Bartender: "What's the story with the leg?"

Pirate: "I was walkin' on the deck a me ship and a rogue wave swept me overboard. A shark swum up and bit me leg clean off! I swum ashore and were fitted fer a peg leg that very night."

Bartender: "That's terrible! What about the hand?"

Pirate: "The very next day I was walkin' on the deck a me ship and a rogue wave swept me overboard again! A whale came up and bit me hand clean off! I swum ashore and were fitted fer a hook that very night."

Bartender: "Horrible! But what about the eye?"

Pirate: "Well it were the very next day I was walkin' on the deck a me ship, and I were lookin out fer rogue waves, and a seagull flew over and shit right in me eye!"

Bartender: "OMG! So that blinded you?"

Pirate: "Well no - but it were me first day with the hook."

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