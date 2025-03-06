JD Vance having a foursome

As we all know, Marco Rubio is the secretary of State (of America!) and as such is the top foreign policy diplomat guy in the whole entire country. (Of America!)

This was on full display the other day in the Oval Office when Donald Trump and JD Vance showed the world how enthusiastically committed they are to being Putin’s Ho, just like Rep. Jasmine Crockett said, demanding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suck all their dicks in the Oval Office.

Oh wait, Marco Rubio didn’t do anything there, besides sink into the couch like a sullen teenager and shut his mouth the whole time. He looked like somebody who has sold his entire soul in exchange for absolutely nothing, whose life and career are officially a complete waste.

He also looked like a guy who might be completely aware that charges of Trump being Putin’s Ho are absolutely fucking true, since he was the chair of the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee when it released its Trump/Russia report, which was considerably more scathing than the Mueller Report.

For instance, the Rubio Report said right out loud that Paul Manafort was passing secret Trump campaign Rust Belt modeling data to a Russian spy. (And where did Trump win the 2016 election?) Mueller was far wussier than the report Marco Rubio signed off on.

Of course, Rubio lied about what his own committee’s report said at the time, because he’s a coward, a craven shitheel, and a traitor to American democracy. Also because he knew he could get away with it, because there are zero Republican voters in the United States who are curious or intelligent enough to have checked his work.

But all that said, it turns out that old sourpuss-faced Marco Rubio in the Oval Office might have been scowling like a teenager whose parents just told them to go outside and play during a TikTok outage because HE IS UPSET and HE IS NOT HAPPY and NOBODY IS EVEN ASKING HIM ABOUT FOREIGN POLICY and HARRUMPH, WORST NEW JOB EVER.

Gabe Sherman reports for Vanity Fair on the job Marco Rubio has had for 44 days.

Rubio is privately frustrated that Trump has effectively sidelined him. According to four prominent Republicans close to the White House, Rubio, who has been a Russia hawk and Ukraine supporter, has told people he is upset by his lack of foreign policy influence despite being, on paper at least, the administration’s top diplomat. One of the sources said they felt as though Rubio is often the last to know when foreign policy decisions are made in the White House.

Hahahaha nobody could have predicted this except the entire staff at Wonkette and MSNBC and The Atlantic and The Bulwark and The New Republic and every foreign policy expert and historian on the planet and probably a bunch of high school kids in Model UN.

According to Republicans I spoke with, Rubio’s unhappiness with Trump was brewing before Zelenskyy’s visit went sideways.

No shit.

Two of the sources said Rubio was caught off guard when Trump appointed nine foreign policy “envoys” with high-profile assignments such as ending the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. “The envoys all have offices in the White House,” one of those sources said, which gives people the impression that the envoys have more access to Trump than Rubio.

Reckon they do.

During his Senate confirmation hearings in January, Rubio said, “The way this will work, and how I anticipate it will work, is these envoys work for the president in coordination with us.”

Naaaaaaaaaah nah nah nah nah, LOL, nah. Liddle Marco! LIDDLE MARCO!

Let’s find a random Wonkette headline about Trump and Liddle Marco from 2016.

There’s one!

Anyway, Gabe Sherman says Liddle Marco was mad Trump took former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s security clearance. “Marco and Pompeo are close, so that decision was egg on Marco’s face,” says Sherman’s source. Couldn’t even protect Mike Pompeo.

Of course, Sherman notes that after Trump’s and Vance’s “Father Knows Best” Pornhub session with Zelenskyy, Rubio tweeted this before he slobbed Trump’s knob on the Sunday shows:

Liddle Marco shit this bed, and he gets to lie in it. He gets to take orders from (and be sidelined and ignored by) a literal traitor who is Putin’s ho, because you know why?

Because he’s Trump’s ho.

And if he doesn’t like it, then resign, motherfucker, resign.

The end.

