As you might be aware, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten just became proud daddies to twins. To all normal people, this is sweet and happy news. To Tucker Carlson, it is yet another grave threat to his masculinity, because by all appearances most things threaten Tucker's masculinity.

And so, while whining about something else, something transportation-related, Tucker, whose emotional maturity clearly never progressed past a certain very young age, couldn't resist making a gay joke about Pete breastfeeding. Because that's funny, to normal adult people who are secure in their own manhood. Bless Tucker's heart.

Here's that clip:

Tucker Carlson mocks Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave: "Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure ou… https://t.co/OHCEV1miGX — nikki mccann screamírez 👻 (@nikki mccann screamírez 👻) 1634256697.0

TUCKER: Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child – paternity leave, they call it – trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went. But now he's back in office as the Transportation Secretary and he's deeply amused, he says, to see that dozens of container ships can't get into this country.

Oh, there is so much going on here.

We can talk about how Fox News has paternity leave, "they call it" because that is what it is called, so it's not like some newfangled liberal concept like vaccine passports, which Fox News also has, even though Tucker spends half his time lying about vaccines and saying vaccine passports are "medical Jim Crow." Jesse Watters came back from his paternity leave saying he used to make fun of paternity leave, but now he wishes he had more of it. People are sharing tweets from tons of Fox News men who really loved their paternity leave, "they call it."

But that's not the most importantpart of what Tucker is saying. The most important part is "Pete Buttigieg," because Pete Buttigieg is a married gay man, and that's what really bothers Tucker "Dan White Society" Carlson.

As always when Tucker talks about a gay thing, you can just tell there's something so much deeper going on. Something painful. Some deep wound in him that makes him feel like his only recourse is to lash out against gay men who are handsomer, smarter, more well-adjusted, and just all-around better than him.

Something like this, perhaps?

Tucker could just go to therapy to deal with the fact that his perception of masculinity is really just a way to wo… https: //t.co/t6ar1UbWbW — Emma Vigeland (@Emma Vigeland) 1634265546.0

Is that what it is, Tucker? Is this just straight-up daddy issues? Is that what also led you to brag about beating up a gay guy in the bathroom? Was that daddy issues? Was it something else?

Apropos of nothing, here is a video from 2019 of Tucker Carlson talking about CONSUMING PETE BUTTIGIEG LIKE A HEARTY STEW, EVERY LAST DROP.

So that was normal, and we bet no mental health professionals would have a single word to say about it.

As Michelangelo Signorile has noted, Tucker has a bizarre, pathological, unnatural obsession with homosexuality, particularly of the male kind.

We honestly don't know why, but we hope one day Tucker finds peace.

