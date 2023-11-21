Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Mike Lee, a United States senator, stone cold making up some bullshits about the January 6 Capitol Riots. Nope, nope, and nope. (Mediaite reposted at MSN)

Moron defense not working in court for all the conspiracists. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon

YAF and Scott Walker got a Michigan professor relieved of his teaching duties for saying mean things about their “free speech” “Berlin wall.” How about that. (Don Moynihan)

What a very interesting way of framing Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker explaining how Hitler called Jews vermin. How very interesting. — Fox News reprinted at MSN

There is so much thought in this, and so much history and ritual and morality and pain. Ezra Klein (yes him) interviews Rabbi Sharon Brous about the Jewish Left and the Jewish state and becoming brutal and the emotional sea change. It’s very very good. — Gift link New York Times

Twitter’s not putting ads next to pro-Hitler content on purpose, just by accident, and that makes everything better. (Media Matters)

Oh wait no, late-breaking: Elon’s going for it and sued DC-based Media Matters in Judge Reed O’Connor’s Texas court. For “manipulating” the algorithm by only following all the nazis and all the brands. (Suit)

And we’re circling back to the beginning, Elno and free speech and cancel culture and all the things. — Popehat

Joe Biden’s approval numbers in a world of hurt as youngs and Democrats are very unhappy with his support for Israel. — NBC News

The li’l Louisiana village’s kangaroo court. (Pro Publica)

And the UAW ratifies the auto contracts! I was talking to an uncle at a birthday party the other night who was pretty surprised it got voted through, pretty unhappy that as a person who’s been at Stellantis a long time he’s getting less of a raise than the noobs, and didn’t believe me when I said that at a minimum he’d be getting a 25 percent raise plus a $5000 (just this year) ratification bonus. I feel like everybody’s never happy? — Gift link Washington Post

Your Thanksgiving salads, courtesy of the Department of Salad!

