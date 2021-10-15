How bad is the chaos in Nevada's GOP? Well, Politico interrupted its daily Dems In Disarray programming to write an article titled 'Really embarrassing': GOP erupts into swing state civil war, so pretty bad actually.

In the nuttiest of nutshells, the state party has been taken over by Stop the Steal lunatics, who are systematically trying to evict the slightly less lunatic normies who have run the county parties for years. Remember Reagan's Eleventh Commandment, "Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican"? LOL, good luck with that.

The Nevada GOP is currently headed by Michael McDonald, who could most charitably be described as "a character." Here's a fun snippet from an amazing Daily Beast profile of McDonald from November when he was spearheading the effort to prove vote fraud in his home state.

While McDonald served as a board member of Miracle Flights for Kids, a children's charity, $2.2 million was borrowed from the organization's coffers to benefit a medical lien company in which he held a 33 percent interest. He allegedly accepted a $200,000 finder's fee for his efforts. The company later defaulted on the loan, and for a time moved its hustle into Nevada Republican Party headquarters. McDonald claimed not to have any role in the loan process.

He seems nice.

McDonald claims not to have any association with "an organization called the 'Proud Boys.'" And yet, those fine upstanding citizens keep appearing at county party events to make sure that McDonald's agenda sails through, or else . On April 10, they showed up at a meeting of the state party and provided the votes to censure Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican elected statewide, for failing to support the nonsensical claims of election fraud in 2020.

In July, they shut down a meeting of the Clark County Republican Party after the police had to be called to restore order. Dueling groups claiming to represent the CCRP met later, and each has selected its own slate of officials. The normies control the CCRP's website; the loons have the support of the state party and the RNC.

Jesse Law, the America First Trumper who claims the mantle for Team Wacko, acknowledges that there were some Proud Boys at the July meeting, but called it "a sea of diverse folks." Team Less Wacko sued Law over the summer, but Clark County District Judge Susan Johnson said she had no authority over internal party disputes. A similar lawsuit filed this week to prevent the state party from holding elections tomorrow in Winnemucca failed, too.

Michael McDonald plans revenge, threatening to countersue for sanctions and expel the dissidents from the state party.

"The state party will seat Jesse's slate, and we'll move forward," he told the AP in September. "It's sad that it turned out this way."

"They just go for the throat and do what they want to do," Stephen Silberkraus, a longtime Clark County Republican leader facing expulsion, told Politico.

Have we noted before that one of Trump's many gifts to the GOP was a civil war between his cult followers and the party leaders who actually have political theories and know how to run shit? Oh, we have ? Cool .

Meanwhile, nine of 16 Republicans in the state Assembly are noping out for 2023; County Republican party officials are taking their cash and going home; And Trump's chosen one Adam Laxalt , anointed with sacred orange oil to take on Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, had to t estify in chucklefuck Lev Parnas's trial this morning about all the time he spends sucking up to shady characters for cash.

Despite Laxalt viewing Parnas as a "clownish guy with a gold chain," Bondy asks the ex-AG: "You're chasing him arou… https://t.co/neVGHS9rSz — Adam Klasfeld (@Adam Klasfeld) 1634311994.0

All of which is great news, according to Mike McDonald.

"This young group is coming in, these people who have never been involved before, and they're looking at the policies that President Trump had, and that's what's driving them," he said, seemingly oblivious of the fact that Dems control the statehouse, both Senate seats, three of four congressional seats, and both houses of the state legislature. And, not for nothing, but Trump lost the state by two percent.

Shine on you crazy diamonds.

[ Politico / Daily Beast / LV Review Journal / LV Review Journal / NVIndy ]

