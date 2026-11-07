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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
3h

The weird Alaska saga of the Dans Sullivan continues

In Alaska, Ranked-Choice Ballots Are Unlikely to Be Enough for the Republican

An analysis shows Mary Peltola is likely to keep her lead in the Senate race in part because of ballots she’d accumulate in ranked-choice tabulation from supporters of the other Dan Sullivan.

In a surprising twist, one reason Mr. Sullivan doesn’t fare better is that more of the voters who backed the other Dan Sullivan — a candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., who was recruited by allies of Ms. Peltola to siphon votes from the incumbent — ranked Ms. Peltola as their second choice rather than Mr. Sullivan.

(huh??)

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/11/05/us/alaska-ranked-choice-data-sullivan-peltola.html?searchResultPosition=7

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SayItWithWookies's avatar
SayItWithWookies
3h

Today is also National Bison Day, a day to celebrate and reflect on the significance of an iconic North American herd animal. There used to bison all over the country -- even here in Virginia. They were slaughtered in unimaginable numbers, but have come back from the brink of extinction.

https://nationaltoday.com/national-bison-day/

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