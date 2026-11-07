The lovely Sandy, courtesy of our pal Mike!

Happy Weekend!

Today is Notary Public Day — which is a great day to, I don’t know, hang out while people sign some stuff? I actually once went down an internet hole looking into becoming a notary public, because “Hey, why not?” and while it was far less expensive than the cobbling lessons I keep looking into every year or so, it did not go much further than that.

And that’s all the notary public material I’ve got! But today is also Joni Mitchell’s 83rd birthday, and that is pretty awesome. How lucky are we that we have had Joni Mitchell, who is the actual best, for so long? What a gift!

Because there’s nothing else particularly exciting today (unless you want to talk Bolsheviks, which I do not at the moment), I decided to source your presents this week from what was interesting over on the r/ObscureMedia subreddit — and boy did I find a gem!

As some of you may know, my favorite television show in history is Passions, the completely batshit soap opera that ran for nine glorious years on NBC. Well! One time, for reasons I could not possibly begin to explain, Beth Wallace (the evil ex-girlfriend of Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald who was constantly scheming to take him away from his true love, Sheridan Crane) had a dream sequence in which she, her mother, her mother’s pet orangutan, Precious, and Charlie, a lesbian nurse who later turned out to be Sheridan’s father (who later turns out to also be Beth’s father) Alistair Crane, in disguise, all did a parody of “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago.

You are welcome!

Well here’s something I can’t believe I didn’t know existed — Manos Returns, a 2018 sequel to Manos: Hands of Fate starring several of the original stars of the film. I wonder if they got the rights to the haunting “Torgo’s Theme”? I will have to watch!

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