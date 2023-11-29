Chris Sununu is going to vote for Donald Trump. He’s probably not happy about it, but he’s gonna do it anyway. He has no choice. Joe Biden is an existential threat to democracy … no, wait, that’s Trump. This actually isn’t a morally challenging conundrum. Vote for the president who is admittedly a Democrat but not outright insane.

Earlier this month, Sununu vented at a press gaggle that “Trump never talks about policy anymore, have you noticed?”

This is not a new development. Trump rarely discusses policy, because as Hillary Clinton observed way back in 2016, he doesn’t have any actual “ideas” to offer anyone “… just a series of bizarre rants, personal feuds, and outright lies.”

Sununu went on about Trump’s wackiness, as he coasts to the Republican presidential nomination. Sununu thinks it’s still a contest. He’s adorable.

“Did you see [Trump’s] last visit to New Hampshire? He was comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and talking about Jesus Christ being speaker of the House — it was kooky talk,” Sununu said. “He sounds almost as bad as Joe Biden. It’s really that discombobulated of a speech.”

Even if you contend that both Trump and Biden are a couple rambling old men, one of them dribbles fascism into their cocoa. Biden doesn’t call his political opponents “vermin” or “thugs” nor does he confuse himself with Jesus Christ, Nelson Mandela or even Barack Obama. Trump at his most coherent never sounds like Biden, a normal person, but Sununu is desperately clinging to false equivalence. Just vote for Trump already. Don’t insult our intelligence.

But first, Sununu asks that we indulge his fantasy that someone other than Trump could become the Republican nominee.

“It’s more likely than not that Trump is the nominee,” Sununu admitted during a podcast interview this week with Puck’s Tara Palmeri. “But it’s not an absolute.”

So, governor, what could stop that asteroid and save us poor country dinosaurs?

“If you get to Super Tuesday and Trump runs the table, it’s over,” Sununu said. “But if you get to Super Tuesday and [Nikki] Haley or an alternative candidate is winning three or four states, then the whole paradigm changes. Now it becomes a one-on-one race.”

The 2016 primary eventually became a one-on-one race between Trump and Ted Cruz. That didn’t change the inevitable outcome, even after Cruz supercharged his campaign with the unbridled star power of Carly Fiorina. Nikki Haley is a more appealing candidate than Cruz, who lacks her overtly mammalian qualities. However, Haley — like the other Republican wannabes — refuses to go on the offensive against Trump.

Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have both presented themselves as more “electable” than Trump, a tactic that failed against him in 2016 before he’d actually won the presidency.

“The party that chooses to move on from Trump or Biden first wins,” Sununu declared, furthering the nonsense theory that Democrats will dump the incumbent president. “If the Democrats choose before the Republicans to move on from Biden — before the Republicans choose to move on from Trump — Democrats will win. America is just looking for something new — a new generation, enough of this old, old-school crap, we need to move forward. And so any new candidate on either side is going to win this election.”

The problem isn’t that Trump and Biden are very old and aren’t hip to the jive like Sununu. Trump is a deranged fascist. He was awful in his 40s and he’s awful now.

Sununu insists Trump’s more-than 60 percent support in recent national polls is in reality closer to 40 percent. That’s not based in data or anything, just instinct, I guess. Besides, 40 percent is still enough to whoop these losers who haven’t reached half that since June.

“Let’s say Ron DeSantis is the one, or Chris Christie is the one who [breaks] out by Super Tuesday.” Chris Christie’s current Real Clear Polling average is 2.3 percent. “Trump can have his 40 percent. Someone else will have 60. Trump has a ceiling. He has a floor, but he also has a ceiling — one that is fairly low for a former president.”

Sweet Christ. The Trump “ceiling” theory was debunked in painful real time during the 2016 election.

“If it becomes a one-on-one race, now he’s in trouble,” Sununu added.

No, he’s not, because while Trump and his cult have made it clear they won’t support another nominee, his supposed opponents have all proactively folded and pledged their eventual fealty to Trump. Sununu is no different.

“I’m a Republican,” he told Palmeri. “I just want Republicans to win; that’s all I care about.”

Sununu might think he’s better than Marjorie Taylor Greene, but he’s wrong. She actually believes in something.

