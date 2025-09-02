Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
9h

'Es pinin' for the fjords! (no, really, still obsessed with Greenland)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

Heh, I read somewhere that there's now a gambling line on "will not finish out his term, date of departure" which somewhat different than the more uncouth "when is the buffoon going to die?" at least from a legal standpoint.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
647 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture