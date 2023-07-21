Joe Biden gave a speech Thursday afternoon to talk up the success of the economy during his presidency, speaking to union workers at a shipyard in Philadelphia. It’s another of his appearances to tout the success of “Bidenomics,” a term he clearly enjoyed pointing out had been coined by conservative critics at the Wall Street Journal.

Much of the speech was a recitation of good economic stats: 13 million new jobs, more manufacturing, including a boom in manufacturing jobs in Pennsylvania. Inflation down from post-pandemic high of nine percent to three percent last month, giving the US the lowest inflation of the G7. Pay for the lowest-wage workers up, and worker pay in general rising more quickly than inflation, giving people some “breathing room.” Surveys also show, he said, that job satisfaction among American workers is at a 36-year high. And on top of that, he added, “The share of working-age Americans in the work force is as high as it’s been in 20 years, including during every single day under my predecessor.”

Biden emphasized that many of the economic gains, especially manufacturing jobs, have roots in bills passed on his watch, like the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act. “When I think climate, I think jobs,” Biden said. “I think union jobs.” He also pointed out that the shipyard where he spoke has started construction of a first-of-its class ship being built for the purpose of laying rocky bases for offshore wind farms, to stabilize huge wind turbines with 110-yard blades being built in Colorado. Biden added that “despite what that other guy said,” no, wind turbines don’t cause cancer. The coverup continues.

Oh, look, here is a White House fact sheet on clean energy manufacturing jobs, too, for the nerds.

Rolling along from project to project, the president also noted that just this week the administration announced the approval of the first offshore wind project in the Gulf of Mexico, which sounds like a great idea until you consider the risk of an electricity leak that could leave little cartoony lightning bolts washing up on beaches from Texas to Florida.

Biden also became — let’s say it — giddy at the prospect of a billion-dollar passenger rail tunnel project that will allow trains leaving Philadelphia “from the Amtrak station headed north” to accelerate to 100 miles an hour, which will encourage people to “leave their cars home” and turn into terrifying Joe Biden clones, probably. The man likes trains, and good for him!

And while Gov. Josh Shapiro was unable to attend, Biden credited him, Philadelphia officials, and — damn right! — union workers for their amazing work in quickly replacing that I-95 bridge that collapsed after a tanker truck crash.

He also enjoyed another good chuckle at the fact that so many Republicans who voted against 2021’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are now taking credit for improvements that they vociferously opposed.

The Philadelphia speech followed remarks Biden made at the White House Wednesday in which he again pointed out the “dramatic decline in inflation” over the last year, and added,

“Remember, the experts said: To get inflation under control, we need to lower those wages and drive up unemployment. But I’ve never bought that. “I don’t think the problem in America today is too many people working or working people are making too much money. “Instead, we focused on getting America into the workforce — Americans into the workforce by fixing a broken supply chains and lowering costs.”

And somewhere, economist Larry Summers, who said last year we’d need a year of 10 percent unemployment to control inflation, realized his balls hurt, the end.

[White House on YouTube / Clean Energy Manufacturing fact sheet / White House]

