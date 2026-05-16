Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
1h

Oopsies, Robyn's post for National Sea Monkeys Day missed its scheduled 10 AM slot but you will still get your usual Saturday Robyn firstpost at 3 PM EDT, it'll just be last. And I have a thing for in-between, too. (it's a freeze-dried news story, just add distilled water)

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President Rufus T. Superfly's avatar
President Rufus T. Superfly
1h

I knew the country was going to the dogs when my university started making pads and tampons freely available in gender neutral bathrooms.

Next stop: The Gulag.

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