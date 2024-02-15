Totally beside the point but whatever AI app they used to create this seems to have an undue fondness for shortalls/overalls and … capri-alls? Is that what these would be? Not sure!

You know, they say the country is divided, and in many ways, the Super Bowl made that all the more apparent this year. But there was one thing that pretty much everyone could agree on — and that was that we all* really, really hated the He Gets Us ad. You know, the one with all the foot washing.

There was a cop washing a Black man’s feet, and other Nice Christians washing the feet of a Native American man, a woman who had an abortion, a girl who just kind of looks like she’s really into ska, a girl who had an abortion, an alcoholic, a hippie environmentalist lady, an immigrant, a Muslim, a girl protesting for free speech washing the feet of a girl protesting in favor of ‘cancel culture,’ a Black man and a white man washing their feet together in a bucket in Appalachia, a white Catholic priest washing the feet of a Black person who had been rollerskating all day in cutoff short-alls and who is clearly meant to register as queer in some nonspecific respect … followed up by the message that JESUS DIDN’T TEACH HATE, HE WASHED FEET.

Those of us on the Left hated it because as progressive and queer-friendly as it was trying to be, we knew the He Gets Us campaign was a cynical evangelizing ploy initially created by Servant Foundation, a group that donated millions to the Alliance Defending Freedom and other anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion hate groups. The campaign is now managed by a group called Come Near. While not much is known about Come Near, we do know that one of the people sitting on its board is Mart Green, the son of Hobby Lobby founder David Green. Not a great sign!

And those on the Right hated it because Jesus did so teach hate and he would have been really really mean to all of those people!

Among those raging over it were the One Million Moms Who Are Actually Just One Mom Named Monica Cole.

Monica Cole was specifically upset that while the minute-long ad mentioned Jesus’s love, it did not “share the Gospel” or tell people about how much Jesus hated sinning.

The He Gets Us movement mainly focuses on the love of Jesus. Yet no matter how true the message is about the love of Jesus and loving our neighbor, this is not the entire mission, message, or teaching of Jesus Christ. It totally leaves out why, as the Son of God, Jesus came to save sinners. The Gospel message must be shared: Jesus is the only way to be saved. […] The website fails to mention individual accountability for sin – and the subsequent need for repentance for those sins. So once again, He Gets Us shares an incomplete message.

Of course, they (she) weren’t the only ones! In what was perhaps the very first funny thing he ever wrote, Babylon Bee founder Joel Berry tweeted:

There’s a reason the “He Gets Us” commercial didn’t show a liberal washing the feet of someone in a MAGA hat, or a BLM protestor washing an officer’s feet. That would’ve been actually subversive. Because they were strictly following oppressed v oppressor intersectionality guidelines. This tells me they were either:

A) trying to sell Jesus to Leftists by hinting Jesus thinks just like them, or

B) cynically using Jesus to sell a political movement.

I don’t know that that would have been subversive so much as it would have just been J/O material for Babylon Bee readers.

And yes, it is very obviously trying to sell Christianity to the Left and the point is to lure people in with super-nice Foot Fetish Jesus Who Loves Everyone in hopes that they can later just send them to conversion therapy or perhaps just introduce them to the joys of hate-mongering.

What I do find continually astounding is the absolute desperation some people have to not only be able to be shitty to people, but for the mandated response to that shittiness to be “Wow, what a fabulous, kind, Christlike person you are!” They want their bullying, for lack of a better word, to be seen as a good deed on par with helping the unhoused or rescuing someone from a burning building.

So many of the comments on the YouTube page for the ad are along the lines of “Actually Jesus wanted us to be cruel to these people so they’d stop SINNING! Don’t you see we are helping them?” There really is nothing people fear losing quite like they fear losing their ability to be an asshole with impunity.

As grotesque as this ad and the organization behind it are, we do have to salute them for making all these people say the quiet parts out loud.



*Ok, Quentin Tarantino was probably into it.

