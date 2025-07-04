Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, happy Independence Day, some housekeeping! We’re taking the day off, so you’ll have a morning day-drink from Hooper at 9 and a movie matinee from Ziggywiggy at 4 p.m. eastern! We’ll have a few posts over the weekend for you to comment around.

Gonna try real hard to do NICE ONLY tabs. Let’s see if we make it!

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries gets a lot of shit in our hearts for sometimes not rising to the moment. But here’s his six-hour (so far while I’m writing this) speech to delay the One Fuck Bill so that when it passes (it passed), America will witness. I’m enjoying the hell out of him RECLAIMING HIS TIME.

This lady’s great!

Flint, Michigan, has replaced most of its lead pipes. Teary-eyed-smiling emoji, and non-ironic THANKS JOE BIDEN. (Phil Lewis)

EU coal production and consumption falling like whoa! (Europa)

Gene therapy might cure deafness, YAY! (Gizmodo)

I just love this long slow video about how to cut a banana plant. Like 7 minutes in it shows how fast they grow back and holy shit how have the banana plants not already The Last Of Us-ed!

Strawberry summer sheet cake! I will make and eat you! (Smitten Kitchen)

Eat defiantly for the Fourth of July! (Cassidy Steele Dale)

Finally, here’s Jimi. Click through to youtube if you want to see my whole great holiday playlist.

Coming WONKMEETS!

Did I already post this yesterday afternoon? SURE DID! Am I posting it again this morning? SURE AM! Plus an extra one!

Our Man in Redneckistan is hosting a potluck Wonkmeet in UPSTATE NEW YORK, Saturday, July 5, 2-5 p.m., at Thacher State Park, Vorheesville, NY. Proceed on the main road until you come to the rather nice, newish Visitor’s Center; the party will be nearby among the picnic tables. $6 park admission fee!

Join me, Shy, and the kids in ANACORTES, WASHINGTON, Sunday, July 13, 4-6 p.m. at Washington Park! We’ll buy some fried chicken and beer, come and hang out! We’ll be near the playground near Sunset Beach.

Join me, Shy, the kids, and Dok in SEATTLE, Sunday, July 20, 3-6 p.m. at Lincoln Park near the North Play Area! We’ll be coming off a weeklong trip to Shy’s family cabin (built by his dad and his grandpa with their hands in the 1960s!) in the San Juans, so help us out and come potluck!

Join Thalia and Menotsure in ATLANTA, Saturday, July 26, 5-8 p.m. at Reformation Brewery for a lovely evening of brewing up good trouble! Reformation Brewery has both indoor and outdoor seating, has food available, and is both pet- and kid-friendly. Please email Thalia at realistic.caregiving@gmail.com to RSVP.

Your friend Frankie would like to host a meetup in STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA. Any good Okies wanna come? Reply or join their Facebook group!

Do YOU want to host a Wonkmeet in your neck of the woods? Seize the means of Wonkmeet production, and email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com with the deets!

