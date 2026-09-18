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Pub Option's avatar
Pub Option
42m

I upset a techsis at a bar earlier this year. She was going on about AI, so I said it was hard to distinguish from real stupidity.

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
43m

Here you go, the four factor test that is used to determine "fair use" in American copyright law

https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/

Brooke's getting at the 4th factor.

Sincerely, an IP lawyer

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