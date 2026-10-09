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It’s TABS TIME!

This night’s Wonkette Movie Night pick is The Girl With All The Gifts, available for free with ads on YouTube, Pluto TV, Plex, and Fandango; $3.99 in the usual places. Join ZiggyWiggy and all your friends Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern!

This paragraph is bad, you should skip it!

She wasn’t sure if Andrew Tate was going to kill her, or if he was just a rapist. Pages and pages and pages of horrendous details from the Tate Brothers’ UK extradition charges. Plus the minor who he knew very well was a minor, and the webcamming “extreme pornography” he forced her to do on herself because “true love.” (Court Listener) Say, why was Erick Erickson literally the only person on the Right pointing out that the rest of them became Tate Brothers Fanboys and Girls after all the sex trafficking charges came out? Truly, what kind of Oppositional Defiant And Also Child Rape Disorder do these people have? (The Bulwark)

Okay you can come back now!

Well maybe the FBI and DOJ will investigate this Epstein pal — “is she for me or are you keeping her for yourself?” — since he’s from Bard College? (Mid-Hudson News)

This is some good writing and some good attention paying at the Trump Accounts auto-enrollment (for some children) announcement:

Another strong contender was when both Trump and Cruz riffed on the idea that children can now walk into McDonald’s “saying ‘I want good service, I own this company’.”

Yes, who wouldn’t want the children to say that when they walk into McDonald’s. (The Independent)

Here’s some dumbfuck rant from Trump, this one about how Henry Cuellar was so ungrateful for his pardon that he didn’t even switch parties. Thank you to Joe My God for the paragraph breaks, there’s no way to read his walls of dumbfuck without them. (Joe. My. God.)

Kimberly Guilfoyle, girl you in trouble! Heart eyes emoji! (The Bulwark)

Nods wisely:

Everything about NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s statement on the anniversary of October 7th was correct, and the pro-Israel people AND the pro-Palestinian protesters reacted completely fucking awfully. What entire dicks. (Gift link New York Times)

The “always” in South Carolina Democratic Senate nominee Dr. Annie Andrews’s “I will always support trans youth” didn’t last very long. This is a true shame. (Erin in the Morning)

How the Ellisons — PTUI — got Democratic leaders to isolate California state AG Rob Bonta so he would cave on the Ellisons’ shitty, junk-bond-status, pay-themselves-$150-million-bonuses-while-$80-billion-in-debt Warner Brothers takeover. Everything about this is terrible, and particularly fuck Barbara Boxer, because she has yelled at me, personally, TWICE. (The American Prospect)

Apollo software programming leader woman Margaret Hamilton has died. This is the best anecdote though!

There was the incident that became known as “the Lauren error”: One day, her daughter Lauren, then four years old, was playing with the command module simulator at the Instrumentation Lab when she somehow activated a pre-launch program, called P01, while the simulator was in midflight — which crashed the simulator altogether. Hamilton created a program add-on in the technical documentation warning users not to launch P01 during flight. She also proposed a software fix to prevent the error happening during a real mission, but she was overruled on the grounds that the highly trained astronauts were never going to make that same mistake. Yet during the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, that’s exactly what happened: Jim Lovell inadvertently launched P01 during the flight, causing the on-flight navigational data to vanish. Hamilton and her team were called in to solve the error, and after that her proposed changes were integrated into the program.

Margaret Hamilton was 90. (MIT)

Bitcoin ATMs? Not in Albuquerque, bitches! (KRQE)

Your friend Worriedman has some real pretty crops. (Worriedman)

Even Kimberly Guilfoyle dancing around like an asshole backstage at the January 6 Get Those Fuckers Rally And Guillotine Exhibition couldn’t make me hate this song, but it almost did.

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