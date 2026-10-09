Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

We come to our closing tiny world gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/mitochondria-and-chloroplasts-sitting

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/0f69c2c3-39ee-4a62-a86f-d54cec63319e?utm_source=share

Have a nice weekend!

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

I got 2 email money begs yelling at me this morning from BOLD Democrats which is apparently a legit PAC but they look scammy (they should try less of this: ALL CAPS!! EMERGENCY!!! WE WILL MARK YOU AS AN UNREGISTERED VOTER IF YOU DON'T ANSWER!!!) That one pissed me off.

I never subscribe to any of these groups but they grab up all the email lists and fill up my inbox. Every morning it feels like I am unsubscribing from another email money beg. No I will not give money to you just because you say you are a Democrat, actually I ain't giving money to any of them as I do not have it.

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