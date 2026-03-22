Wonkette

Wonkette

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
3dEdited

“it’s not like in the US where the only a choice is between the Democrats and Nazis every four years”

It’s a good thing we fought the Revolutionary War, otherwise we Muricans would probably be suffering the tyranny of a commonwealth-style parliamentary democracy today.

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freakishlystrong's avatar
freakishlystrong
3d

Man, Canada's "disarray" sounds like a heavenly dream compared to our daily chaotic lunacy.

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