Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

What you need to know about IMPEACH! — Dan Pfeiffer at Message Box

A refresher on Shokin, Ukraine, Burisma, and IMPEACH! — Kevin Kruse

Weep, weep, Politico, for the fallen “Senate centrists” of Mitt Romney soon to be followed by Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of the Sinema Party. LOL.

“You lose the center, you lose the moderates, you’re screwed. You really are screwed,” Manchin said in an interview. “I’m hoping the voters will wake up.”

Well, no, Joe Manchin. The Democratic Party still has plenty of “moderates” and “centrists” (and the Republicans have Murk and ol’ Susie Creamcheese). They just don’t go out of their way to insult their own party or say giving people a child tax credit means they’ll spend it on drugs.

So did the UAW strike last night? I don’t know, we should probably check the news! Meanwhile, Ol’ Tyrant Joe is looking into extending help to auto parts suppliers so they don’t go under, and this story has a good look at what the auto companies were offering as of yestertoday. (Hint: It was more than earlier!) (Gift link Washington Post) Meanwhile, Detroit Free Press explains the auto workers are asking for 40 percent pay increases because that’s what the CEOs have been getting. LOL, I like that new UAW president. (Freep) But for the real skinny on what you need to know about STRIKE, you are going to have to read Mr. Wrong, at Indignity. (INDIGNITY)

North Carolina’s only Black state supreme court justice, Anita Earls, “under investigation” for saying racism exists in the judicial system. Man, can’t have that. And, allegedly, it’s the Republican chief justice, who’s done plenty of “impugning” the courts when the justices were all libs, who demanded the investigation. The judicial commission is now run by Republicans, obviously, and they could go as far as removing Earls from the bench. These people are disgusting. — WRAL

“States move to stop taking Social Security checks away from foster children.” Um, good? (NPR)

Oh fun, the “Reawaken America” tour is just a bunch of lunatics screaming they are going to kill us.

The racism too was more transparent than usual. “Big Fani. Big fat Fani. Big fat Black Fani Willis,” shouted Stew Peters as he launched into an attack on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and on the Georgia judge who is presiding over Trump’s criminal charges in that state.

That is pretty out loud. — The New Republic

Spread the word, birb! Share

Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis (Wonkette mugshot aqui!) has been censured for lying her ass off in court, is still a lawyer in “good” standing. — Yahoo News

I am so sorry for Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, whose husband died in a plane crash this week. He and she both look so nice. (NBC News)

The ghost of VC Andrews: Old Buzzfeed on the authoress (and her posthumous ghostwriter) of the incest classics.

Here’s whatever this dumb tab was for the headline, it’s so stupid I can’t bear to look again. (Food Republic)

Thanks but I just want to donate once