President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took calls from the NORAD Santa tracking service on Christmas Eve. Most of the kids and parents they spoke with behaved like normal people with home training, but Jared Schmeck, a father of four from Central Point, Oregon, decided to end his family’s call with the moronic mantra “Let’s go, Brandon!” It was a true Christmas miracle.

Dr. Biden visibly winced, but the president was adorably oblivious. He said, “Let’s go, Brandon. I agree.” That just makes the guy look petty and silly. However, some MAGAers online claimed this proved Biden is too senile to understand he’d been insulted. Impeach! We presume if “Let’s go, Brandon!” was code for “Hail Hydra" Biden’s national security team would’ve filled him in, but this is a juvenile schoolyard taunt that’s not worth a real president’s time.

Schmeck proudly posted the exchange on his YouTube channel with the title, "We talked to President Joe Biden on Christmas Eve! #letsgobrandon.” The guy’s 35 years old and he’s giggling like either Beavis or Butt-Head during his impromptu Jerky Boys performance.

www.youtube.com

As the Oregonian reports, the exchange was filled with seasonally appropriate good will until Schmeck showed his ass:



When Jared shared the names of his children, President Biden immediately honed in on the boy named Hunter, sharing that they have a son and grandson named Hunter as well.



Jared’s 11-year-old Griffin told the president he wanted a piano for Christmas. His son Hunter said he wanted a Switch.



“Switch?” Biden questioned.



Schmeck, kneeling between his sons’ beds and holding his cell phone out so all could hear, explained to the president that it’s short for Ninetendo Switch. Schmeck went on to share that his daughter Piper wanted a Barbie doll airplane and his 2-year-old daughter Penelope would be happy with any presents from Santa. Schmeck asked for a “quiet night.” The president retorted, “Lucks of luck dad,” and all laughed.

Dr. Biden wished the family a Merry Christmas, and Schmeck responded, “I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well ... Merry Christmas and Let’s Go, Brandon!”

If Schmeck didn’t discover the true meaning of Christmas this year, he did learn that actions have consequences. Republicans insist that liberals live in bubbles, but they’re the ones in denial that a majority of their fellow Americans voted for Biden. Even if Biden’s current approval ratings aren’t great, most mature adults don’t think it’s cool to insult an old man on Christmas. Biden isn’t Mr. Potter.

Schmeck later whined to the Oregonian that his freedom of speech was under attack because people think he’s an asshole, which we are all free to believe and express. That’s how this works.

Schmeck called his remark a “joke,” and a reflection of his frustration with Biden’s policies, including the federal vaccine mandates, inflation and global supply chain problems that have caused shortages in consumer products.



“And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” Schmeck said, adding that he’s been receiving some vague but threatening phone calls since the Santa tracker call.

Biden’s policies don’t literally include “inflation” and “global supply chain problems.” During the call, it sounded like Schmeck had no trouble finding gifts for his kids. Christmas wasn’t canceled.

It’s also unclear what Schmeck means by “vague but threatening phone calls.” People who use “Let’s Go, Brandon!” as clever code for “Fuck Joe Biden” might also think “Hi, Panda Express? I’d like a large Orange Chicken for takeout.” is code for “We’re going to kill you.” Anything’s possible.

However, if other assholes threatened this asshole and his family, Schmeck should notify the cops. He was a Medford, Oregon, police officer until 2018, when he resigned for reasons he won’t share. He said he stands "100 percent behind what I did and what I said,” like a defiant Scrooge who refused to learn anything from his Christmas Eve experience.

“I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Lets go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple minded, no matter how I feel about him,” the 35-year-old father said Christmas morning. “He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner ... I love him just like I love any other brother or sister.”

When people meet the Queen, they are expected to observe certain rules of etiquette. Some might seem counterintuitive or overly formal (hey, it’s the Queen), but it’s sort of a given that you don’t say "fuck you" to her Majesty, even if you’re firmly on Team Meghan. Obviously, we fought a war with the British for the freedom to go full asshole whenever we wish. Schmeck has made the founding fathers very proud.

